Maggie MacNeal Swims 58.3 in the 100 Fly in Prelims at Counsilman Classic

2019 Counsilman Classic
- June 12th-15th, 2019
- Indianapolis, Indiana (IUPUI)
- LCM (50m) pool
- Live Webcast
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2019 Counsilman Classic”
Michigan rising sophomore Maggie MacNeil swam a 58.31 in prelims of the women’s 100 fly on Thursday morning at the Counsilman Classic.
That marks the 2nd-fastest time of her career, and by-far the fastest that she’s been outside of a national or international championship -her previous in-season best was a 59.29 from last year’s Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara.
MacNeil, who was the top qualifier to finals on Thursday by over 2 seconds, opened in a 27.51 split – which was only 4-tenths slower than she was at Canada’s World Championship Trials in April. In April, she wound up winning in 57.04, which currently ranks her 3rd in the world.
Video of her swim is here:
Before her long course breakout, MacNeil shot to stardom at Michigan by posting some of the fastest 100 yard fly swims in history, even as just a freshman. MacNeil also swam a 55.55 in prelims of the 100 free on Thursday.
Other Prelims Times of Note:
- US National Teamer Regan Smith swam a new lifetime best in the 400 free of 4:13.38. That’s an event that’s not usually in her primary lineup. Her previous best was a 4:13.38. She also swam 55.87 in the 100 free.
- Her fellow National Teamer Kaersten Meitz from Purdue was the top qualifier in the 400 in 4:12.73.
- Michigan’s Miles Smachlo qualified 1st in the 100 fly in 53.34, which is within 3 tenths of a second of his lifetime best (from way back in 2017). Indiana’s Trent Pellini crushed his own best time to qualify 2nd in 53.34 – a 1.12 second drop.
- Felix Auboeck qualified 1st in the men’s 400 free in 3:55.13. US National Teamer Zane Grothe is 3rd in 3:56.97.
- Zach Apple is the top qualifier in the men’s 100 free in n49.52, followed by Louisville’s Andrej Barna in 49.57. That’s a best time for Barna, who is a Serbian international. Gus Borges from Michigan qualified 3rd in 50.23.
