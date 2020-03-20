Madeline Huggins (2021) Sends Verbal Commitment to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madeline Huggins from Carbondale, Illinois has announced her verbal commitment to Florida State University for the fall of 2021. She will join Alexandra Dicks and Ella Dyjak in the Seminoles’ class of 2025.

“I chose Florida state for the great academic and athletic program. The environment surrounding the team was also a large factor within my personal process. Go Noles!”

The Carbondale Community High School junior is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who placed 7th in the 100 breast (1:03.83) and 12th in the 200 IM (2:07.58) at the Illinois High School Girls State Championships in November. She does her year-round swimming with Saluki Swim Club. Since the start of her junior year in high school, Huggins has gone best times in the SCY 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Last summer, she clocked a lifetime best 1:13.16 in the 100m breast at Des Moines Futures, taking 9th place. She also finaled in the 200 breast (15th) and competed in the 200 IM.

The Florida State women finished 7th in the ACC this year. Huggins would have added to the Seminoles’ tally with a C-final appearance in the 100 breast. It took 1:02.88/2:16.34 to score in the breaststroke events and 2:00.53/4:21.02 to get a second swim in the IM events at 2020 ACC Championships.

Huggins will overlap one year with current sophomores Nina Kucheran and Katherine Baker. Kucheran won the B finals of both the 100/200 breast; Baker was a C-finalist in the 200 breast.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.59

200 breast – 2:17.64

200 IM – 2:05.63

400 IM – 4:32.02

100 fly – 57.97

100 back – 59.94

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.