Live Recap: 2021 Ohio State Invitational Day 1 Finals

2021 Ohio State Fall Invitational

November 18-20, 2021

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, Ohio

SCY (25 yards)

Night 1 of the 2021 Ohio State Fall Invitational will see 10 events: the women’s and men’s 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free and 400 medley relay.

This morning’s prelims session was headlined by Bruno Blaskovic‘s 19.21 50 free pool record. He was joined in the event by a number of his IU teammates, including German freshman Rafael Miroslaw, who also put up quick best times.

At the other end of the freestyle spectrum, Indiana also saw a strong swim from freshman Mariah Denigan in the women’s 500 free, where she went 4:42.76. That time would have ranked her third in the nation before invites got underway nationwide.

The 11 teams competing include Ohio State, Kentucky, Pitt, Notre Dame, Indiana, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Miami (Fla.), UCLA, Navy and Kenyon.

2021 NCAA Cut Lines

Men Event (SCY) Women 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Women’s 200 Free Relay

NCAA A Cut: 1:28.43

Ohio State – 1:27.39 Indiana – 1:28.88 UCLA – 1:29.23

Ohio State’s A-team of Katherine Zenick, Amy Fulmer, Emily Crane and Teresa Ivan combined to get under the NCAA A cut in the 200 free relay, going 1:27.39 for the win. Zenivk split 22.21, Fulmer went 21.54, Crane was 21.80 and Ivan anchored in 21.84.

Indiana went with Ashley Turak (22.32), Anna Peplowski (21.98), Elizabeth Broshears (22.06) and Noelle Peplowski (22.52), finishing well behind Ohio State with a 1:28.88. UCLA was the only other team under 1:30, going with Claire Grover (22.44), Rachel Rhee (22.52), Gabby Dang (22.18) and Sophia Kosturos (22.09) for a 1:29.23.

Men’s 200 Free Relay

NCAA A Cut: 1:17.07

Indiana – 1:16.63 Virginia Tech/Ohio State – 1:17.43

Indiana’s team of Bruno Blaskovic, Rafael Miroslaw, Gabriel Fantoni and Jack Franzman combined to get under the NCAA A cut, winning the men’s 200 free relay in 19.26. Blaskovic, who was 19.21 this morning, ledd off in 19.26. Miroslaw, who broke 20 for the first time today (he has limited yards experience), threw down a 19.06; Fantoni followed in 19.20 and Franzman anchored in 19.11.

Virginia Tech and Ohio State tied for second in 1:17.42. VT’s Youssef Ramadan hit a speedy 19.21 leadoff leg, followed by Carles Coll Marti in 19.00, Antani Ivanov in 19.54 and Blake Manoff in 19.58. Ohio State went with Hunter Armstrong (20.53), Sem Andreis (19.02), Ruslan Gaziev (18.77) and Alex Quach (19.11).

Women’s 500 Free

NCAA A cut: 4:36.30

Ohio State senior Sally Tafuto, the 2021 Big Ten champion in the 500, staged a comeback performance to win the first individual event of the night.

Mariah Denigan, the top qualifier in prelims, led for the first 400 yards before Tafuto started to close on her. Denigan was still holding on at the 450-yard mark, but put up a 28.73 in her final 50 compared to Tafuto’s 27.22. In the end, Tafuto would win in 4:40.49 with a wild 54.87 closing 100 (54.83/56.99/56.97/56.83/54.87) while Denigan wound up second in 4:41.21 (54.07/56.51/56.50/56.86/57.27). The swim marks a best time for Denigan, a freshman, nonetheless, bettering her prior best time of 4:42.65.

Third-place finisher Ella Ristic, an Indiana sophomore, was just off her own best time with a 4:42.21 (54.08/56.64/56.68/57.01/58.32).

Tafuto is the first woman in the country under 4:41 this season.

Men’s 500 Free

NCAA A cut: 4:12.22

Indiana University picked up a podium sweep in the first men’s individual event of the evening. Junior Michael Brinegar, who was 4:21.41 in prelims, won in 4:16.82. He split 50.03/52.76/52.20/51.94/49.89 to end up just off his personal best of 4:16.46.

Calvillo, a senior, split 48.88/51.88/51.98/52.44/52.95 to take second in 4:18.13. He was just ahead of sophomore teammate Warren Briggs, who split 49.71/52.37/52.57/52.33/51.64 for a 4:18.62. That marked a best time for Briggs, whose prior PR was 4:20.63.

Women’s 200 IM

NCAA A Cut: 1:54.32

Mac Looze, the top seed from prelims, came away with the win this evening in 1:56.14. She split 25.77/29.29/33.21/27.87, leaving her a few tenths slower than her lifetime best of 1:55.79. Her classmate Noelle Peplowksi finished second in 1:56.80, closing slightly faster than Looze with splits of 25.80/29.95/33.27/27.78.

Kentucky fifth-year Bailey Bonnett finished third in 1:57.19, splitting 25.91/29.93/33.29/28.06.

Men’s 200 IM

NCAA A Cut: 1:41.34

Carles Coll Marti – 1:43.44 Jacob Steele – 1:44.87 Tristan Dewitt – 1:45.26

Virginia Tech sophomore Carles Coll Marti came out with the win, going 1:43.44. The Spaniard split 22.24/25.65/20.36/25.19, marking a best time by .03 seconds. The time would have ranked him No. 1 in the nation this season before the start of invites.

Indiana fifth-year Jacob Steele took second in 1:44.87, splitting 22.86/25.74/30.59/25.68.

Women’s 50 Free

NCAA A Cut: 21.74

Ashley Turak – 22.21 Katherine Zenick – 22.23 Amy Fulmer – 22.24

Indiana junior Ashley Turak came out on top in a tight race. She was 10.90/11.31/ to come back and win in 22.21, while Ohio State sophomore Katherine Zenick was 10.76/11.47, finishing second in 21.23.

Buckeye junior Amy Fulmer was just .01 behind, and also led Turak at the first 25. Fulmer split 10.86/11.38 to finish third in 22.24.

Men’s 50 Free

NCAA A Cut: 19.00

After Indiana fifth-year Bruno Blaskovic put up a big 19.21 to take the top spot this morning, it came down to a tie with Virginia Tech sophomore Youssef Ramadan for the win tonight. Ramadan, who holds a lifetime best of 18.95, split 9.51/9.77 to go 19.28. Blaskovic went out harder in 9.32, but came back in 9.96 to also touch at 19.28.

Olympian Hunter Armstrong was second in 19.37 (9.49/9.88).

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

NCAA A Cut: 3:31.66

Ohio State – 3:30.23 Indiana A team – 3:33.41 Indiana B team – 3:33.45

Ohio State took a convincing win the women’s 400 medley relay, finishing three seconds ahead of the field at 3:30.23 — under the NCAA A cut. Emily Crane led off in 53.65, Josie Panitz was 58.64, Katherine zenick was 51.81 and Amy Fulmer anchored in 47.13.

Indiana’s A and B teams finished just .04 seconds apart, nabbing second and third. The A team went with Anna Peplowksi (52.66), Noelle Peplowski (58.71), Elizabeth Broshears (52.96) and Ashley Turak (49.08), who combined for a 3:33.41. The B team of Kacey McKenna (52.57), Brearna Crawford (59.24), Mac Looze (52.95) and Ella Ristic (48.69) went 3:33.45.

Ohio State’s B team was also just .01 out of third place with a 3:33.46.

Men’s 400 Medley Relay