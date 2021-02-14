Lindenwood Women Win First GLVC Title; Drury Men Win By Over 100 Points

Courtesy: Great Lakes Valley Conference

Women

ELKHART, Ind. – Lindenwood University earned its first-ever Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Women’s Swimming and Diving crown on Saturday at the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Centerin Elkhart, Indiana, totaling a league-record 1,781 points.

The Lions fended off a surging University of Indianapolis, who finished as the runner-up with 1,778 points. Four-time defending Conference champion Drury University placed third, earning 1,741 points in the four-day event.

McKendree University (839), Truman State University (757.5), Lewis University (625), University of Missouri-St. Louis (623), William Jewell College (353), and Maryville University (307.5) closed out the final team rankings.

UIndy’s 400 freestyle relay team nearly gave the Greyhounds a chance at the title, breaking the GLVC record in the event with a time of 3:20.70. Krystal Caylor anchored the relay, who also placed second in the 100 free earlier in the evening behind teammate Marizel van Jaarsveld. Overall, van Jaarsveld claimed two gold medals and a pair of third-place finishes.

Lindenwood’s Beata Maruszczyk earned the gold in the 200 breaststroke, touching the wall in 2:13.72.

Drury teammates Laura Pareja and Allison Weber added to their respective collection of medals this week, with the latter smashing the league standard in the 1650 free by more than three seconds with a time of 16:39.89. Weber finished with two first-place finishes and a bronze medal.

Pareja won the 200 backstroke on Saturday, adding to her 100 back gold medal from Friday evening. The junior out of Spain earned first in both individual backstroke events this week.

In all, five GLVC records were broken over the course of four days.

Lindenwood’s head coach Jason Owen finished off the sweep, earning the 2021 GLVC Women’s Coach of the Year award just hours removed from being voted by his peers atop the men’s leaders. It is now his second as part of the GLVC, third in his career on the women’s side, and sixth overall while at Lindenwood.

Additionally, the league recognized nine GLVC James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award honorees. The student-athletes chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These individuals must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting. The honorees are now eligible to become one of their school’s two Spalding Sportsmanship Award winners, which will be announced at the end of the academic year. The complete list of women’s swimming and diving honorees can be found below.

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Bec Cross, Drury

WOMEN’S CO-DIVERS OF THE YEAR: Mikaela Starr, UIndy & Elle Christie, Lindenwood

WOMEN’S FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Binna Traustadottir, UIndy

WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR: Jason Owen, Lindenwood

GLVC JAMES R. SPALDING SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD HONOREES

Drury: Karianne Reinersten

UIndy: Katie Thomas

Lewis: Stephanie Palczyynski

Lindenwood: Lillie Schafer

Maryville: Hannah Schrag

McKendree: Regan Gubera

Missouri-St. Louis: Olivia Fiorina

Truman State: Nicole Willis

William Jewell: Kelsey Lanterman

GLVC JAMES R. SPALDING SPORTSMANSHIP WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING TEAM AWARD

Lindenwood

Men

ELKHART, Ind. – Drury University claimed the 2021 Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship title on Saturday at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center in Elkhart, Indiana, winning its first league trophy since 2017 and fifth in program history.

The Panthers racked up a GLVC-record 1,652.5 points over the four-day event, a whopping 106 tallies ahead of runner-up University of Indianapolis (1,546.5). Lindenwood University placed third with 1,393 points.

Missouri S&T (1,237.5) and McKendree University (1,120.5) solidified the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, while Lewis University (658), William Jewell College (515.5), University of Missouri-St. Louis (393), Truman State University (348), and Maryville University rounded out the remainder of the rankings.

Fabio Dalu, recipient of the 2021 GLVC Swimmer of the Year award, capped a monster week with a new NCAA Division II record in the 1650 free with a time of 14:55.42. The mark also shattered his previous league standard by nearly five seconds. The sophomore finished the event as part of the third-place 400 free relay team.

Speaking of the 400 free relay, Drury put an exclamation point on its league title with a win in the final event of the session. Karol Ostrowski – the 2021 GLVC Freshman of the Year – anchored the Panthers to a time of 2:54.23, defeating second-place UIndy by more than a second. Ostrowski also broke the league’s 200 free record on Thursday.

Nathan Bighetti also earned gold on Saturday, winning his first individual event of the week in the 200 backstroke. The junior previously secured a pair of bronze medals in the 100 butterfly and 100 back. Missouri S&T’s Andy Huffman also won his first gold and third medal this week, touching the wall first in the 200 breaststroke. Huffman previously medaled in the 200 fly and 200 IM.

McKendree’s Gregg Lichinsky smashed another GLVC record on the final day of the Championships, winning the 100 free with a time of 42.57, besting his own league standard set just one year ago. Lichinsky, along with Dalu’s four, combined to set seven Conference records this week.

UIndy’s Ben Rader earned GLVC Diver of the Year in the morning, winning the 1m diving event to add to his 3m gold.

In all, 12 GLVC records were broken over the course of four days.

Lindenwood’s head coach Jason Owen received the 2021 GLVC Men’s Coach of the Year honor. It is his first as part of the GLVC, third in his career on the men’s side, and fifth overall while at Lindenwood.

Additionally, the league recognized 10 GLVC James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award honorees. The student-athletes chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These individuals must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting. The honorees are now eligible to become one of their school’s two Spalding Sportsmanship Award winners, which will be announced at the end of the academic year. The complete list of men’s swimming and diving honorees can be found below.

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Fabio Dalu, So., McKendree

DIVER OF THE YEAR: Ben Rader, UIndy

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Karol Ostrowski, Drury

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jason Owen, Lindenwood

GLVC JAMES R. SPALDING SPORTMANSHIP AWARD HONOREES

Drury: Andrew Rodriguez

UIndy: Jeron Thompson

Lewis: Ruben Van Leeuwen

Lindenwood: Matheo Mateos-Mongelos

Maryville: Karl Lindoff

McKendree: Kenny Glidden

Missouri S&T: Nolan Fergus

Missouri-St. Louis: Moises Martinez Camarena

Truman: Keegan Miller

William Jewell: Devon Major

GLVC JAMES R. SPALDING SPORTSMANSHIP MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING TEAM AWARD

Missouri S&T