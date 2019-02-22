Lilly King Splits 55.66 in 100 Breaststroke on Big Te 400 Medley Relay

2019 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday) Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x)

Indiana senior Lilly King has been pushing the bounds of women’s short course breaststroking in all 4 of her seasons at Indiana. It appears, though, she’s got more to give.

In Thursday’s 400 medley relay final at the Big Ten Championships, she split a 55.66, which is the fastest-ever 400 medley relay split in the event. That helped Indiana to a 3:26.06 in the relay, which won the title and set the IU Pool, Big Ten Meet, and overall Conference, Records.

The previous best split was King’s 56.02 from last year’s NCAA Championship meet. At Big Tens last year (where Indiana also won and set the old conference record in 3:27.81), she split 56.92. She was about 1.3 seconds better this year than last year.

King was out in 25.51 and came home in 30.15 in the swim. By comparison, in the NCAA final last season, she was out in 25.88 and back in 30.14, so her closing split was almost the same, but her opening speed was the difference (her reaction time was .12 faster this year, explaining some, but not all, of the improvement).

The next-best split in the field went to Minnesota’s Lindsey Kozelsky in 58.03, followed by Michigan’s Miranda Tucker in 58.90. Tucker was King’s teammate for a season at Indiana before transferring to Michigan. Those two swimmers will be the heirs to the Big Ten breaststroke throne when King graduates next season.

Of the 4 swimmers on Indiana’s record-setting relay, half were new from last year’s group, the leadoff and anchor:

Morgan Scott, freshman – 52.21 backstroker

King, senior – 55.66 breaststroke

Christine Jensen, senior – 50.68 butterfly

Shelby Koonts, junior – 48.05 freestyle

On Wednesday, King also had the fastest-ever 50 breaststroke split on a medley relay in 25.36. She was very-nearly as fast on the first 50 of her 100.