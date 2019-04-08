Le Clos Clears 2 World Championships Qualifying Cuts So Far In Durban

2019 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 8th – Friday, April 12th

Kings Park Aquatic Centre, Durban

LCM

Olympian Chad Le Clos completed the dirty double of the 200m fly and 100m free on night 1 of the 2019 South African National Swimming Championships, clinching World Championships berths in both events.

The 26-year-old first clocked a winning mark of 1:56.21 in the 200m fly, his 2nd fastest of the season, to dip under the 1:56.71 QT needed for Gwangju. Le Clos has been slightly faster this year with the 1:56.09 he put up a couple weekends ago at the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat in Marseille.

Le Clos’ time in the 100m free was modest, by his standards, checking in at 49.75. That time clears the World Championships QT by just .05. Ryan Coetzee was the only other sub-50 second racer of teh field, clocking 49.84 for silver, while Zane Waddell took bronze in 50.28.

The women’s edition of the 100m free also saw a World Championships qualifier, as 20-year-old Commonwealth Games finalist Erin Gallagher took gold in a time of 54.34. That beat out the minimum selection time of 54.49 and added the young starlet’s name to the South African roster for Gwangju.

Gallagher holds the South African National Record and African Continental Record with the 54.23 she produced on the Gold Coast, so she was just .26 off of her lifetime best tonight in Durban.

South African Junior Nationals multiple gold medalist Dune Coetzee came within striking distance of the QT in the women’s 200m fly, clocking 2:10.89 when a 2:09.21 was needed. She was the only woman of the field to dip under 2:16, so she was essentially on her own in chasing the Gwangju time standard. She’ll still have the 100m fly and 200m free to try.

Tonight’s performance is a big-time personal best for the 16-year-old however. It beats out the 2:11.71 she put up last year for silver in the event at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Kate Beavon won the women’s 800m free in 8:59.38, while Josh Dannhauser won the men’s 1500m in 15:24.55.