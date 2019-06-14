Leah Riley to Stay In-State, Gives Commits to George Mason University

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Leah Riley of Newport News, Virginia will be staying in-state for at least four more years as she committed to George Mason University of the Atlantic-10 Conference. Riley is currently finishing her senior season at Menchville High School (VA) where she currently swims club for Coast Guard Blue Dolphins of the Virginia LSC. She plans on majoring in biomedical engineering.

Notably, Leah earned all-state honors with top 10 finishes in both the 200 IM and 100 butterfly in February at the Virginia Class 5A State Championship. Riley is hitting her best times at the perfect moment, too, as she earned career bests in all six of her top events last month at the TYR International Junior Cup and the Virginia Senior Short Course Championships. Her current bests give her immediate impact potential from the second she arrives on campus this Fall as she projects well in multiple events in the Atlantic-10 and coach Peter Ward’s Patriots program. George Mason finished 5th place at the 2019 Atlantic-10 Conference Championship.

Best Times (SCY):

100 Freestyle: 52.64

200 Freestyle: 1:53.56

50 Butterfly: 26.16

100 Butterfly: 56.39 (2019 Futures)

200 Butterfly: 2:07.73

200 IM: 2:07.99 (2019 Futures)

In both the 100- and 200- butterfly and 100- and 200- freestyle, she would have earned top eight finishes at the Atlantic-10 Conference Championship and earned consolations in the 200 IM. She currently stands in strong position to make the 400- and 800 freestyle relays and medley relays based on her most recent performance history. With the graduation of All Conference senior sprinter Marla Albanese, Riley will take an immediate role as the fastest swimmer in the George Mason program in multiple events.

