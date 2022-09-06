Latvia’s Andrejs Duda Breaks Masters World Records in 50 Fly and 50 Free

Latvian Olympian Andrejs Duda broke two Masters World Records in as many days at the 2022 LEN European Masters Aquatics Championships in Rome, Italy, held from August 28th to September 4th at the Foro Italico. Full results of the meet can be found here.

Competing in the men’s 40-44 age group, Duda won the 50 meter butterfly in 24.32, a new Masters World and European Record, beating runner-up Dinko Matic (25.86) from Croatia by 1.54 seconds. Duda took 0.74 from the previous mark, set in 2015 by Japan’s Eiji Nomura at 25.06. This swim comes in just 0.29 behind Duda’s own Latvian National Record (24.03), set in the same pool during the 2009 FINA World Championships.

The following day, Duda put up a 23.20 in the 50 freestyle to notch another World and European Record in the men’s 40-44 age group. Matic again finished 2nd in a 24.63, 1.43 seconds behind. Duda’s performance in the 50 freestyle is just 0.29 behind the Latvian National Record in the race, a 22.91, set by Uvis Kalnins at the 2014 Latvian National Championships. Duda’s lifetime best in the 50 freestyle stands at a 22.95, set in 2009, which had stood as the Latvian National Record for 5 years until Kalnins broke it in 2014. The previous Masters World Record had stood at a 23.25, set in 2018 by Japan’s Hideaki Hara.

Duda holds seven Latvian National Records, including the 50 LCM butterfly (24.03), and six more set in short course: the 50 freestyle (21.98), 100 backstroke (51.85), 50 butterfly (23.24), 100 butterfly (51.83), 200 butterfly (2:01.20), and 100 IM (53.74).

Duda represented Latvia at both the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games, as well as the 2009 FINA World Championships, and numerous European Championships. Duda is a 2006 graduate of Kenyon College and a 24-time NCAA Champion during his time with the Lords. In 2021, the CSCAA selected Duda as one of the 100 greatest men’s swimmers in NCAA history.