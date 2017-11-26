Kosuke Hagino Bags 6 Golds In Tokyo Competition

47th TOKYO SWIM CLUB INVITATIONAL

November 20th – November 23rd

Tokyo Swimming Center

LCM

Results

Olympic champion in the men’s 400m IM, Kosuke Hagino, raced his way to 6 individual gold medals while competing in a local meet in Tokyo this weekend. Representing Toyo University from which he graduated this past spring, Hagino topped the men’s 400m IM, 200m IM, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle and 200m backstroke events to finish out his domestic competition year.

Winning the men’s 400m IM by over 9 seconds, Hagino registered a winning time of 4:16.06. Well-off his own typical time range of sub-4:10, his time was indicative of the caliber of competition, as well as where he’s at training-wise. Hagino also managed to snag the only time under the 2-minute mark in the 200m IM event, stopping the clock in 1:59.38 to keep runner-up Hiromasa Fujimori at bay. Fujimori wound up touching in 2:00.86 for silver.

The 23-year-old Hagino produced a solid outing of 50.82 in the 100m freestyle, an ‘off’ event in which the mid-distance swimmer rarely competes. Hagino raced in the 200m butterfly, another rarity, where he touched in 2:00.77 for 3rd place.

In his more-mainstream 200m and 400m freestyle races, Hagino took respective golds in each, clocking marks of 1:49.33 and 3:51.17. He also topped the men’s 200m backstroke field by 3 seconds, touching in 1:58.52.

Hagino and the rest of the Japanese national team will now be heading to Spain for a month-long high-altitude training camp.