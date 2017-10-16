KNZB Stages Two Qualification Periods For 2017 European C’ships Roster

On the heels of both the British and Spanish swimming governing bodies having released their selection criteria for the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow, the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) has also now made their qualification times known.

The Dutch qualifying procedure is a tad different from those already announced, as KNZB swimmers will have two nomination periods coming into play with the final team formation. The first qualifying timeframe spans from January 1st through April 15th and includes Swim Cup The Hague and Swim Cup Eindhoven as the selected competitions at which minimum time standards can be put towards selection.

The 2nd selection time period ranges from April 16th through June 30th, whereby swimmers can specifically request a competition of their choice, pending approval, be used as their trial meet. However, during the 2nd period, the swimmers will be vying for only those spots not already taken up by athletes having achieved qualifying times during period #1. Suggested meets for the 2nd qualifying period include the Mare Nostrum circuit in Canet, Barcelona and Monaco, which all take place in June, as well as the Sette Colli Trophy in the same month.

The initial round of swimmer qualifications will be announced by KNZB Technical Director Andre Cats on April 18th, while the final roster will be revealed on June 27th.

Below are the qualification times for Dutch swimmers hoping to make the 2018 European Championships roster. You can read the official selection policy in its entirety here.