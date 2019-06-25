Kira Toussaint Talks 50 Back DQ, Return From Doping Ban (Video)

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Video Captured by Guisy Cisale.

Reported by Loretta Race.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

GOLD – Etiene Medeiros (BRA) 27.64

SILVER – Holly Barratt (AUS) 28.00

BRONZE – Silvia Scalia (ITA) 28.11

The women’s 50m back saw Brazilian star Etiene Medeiros rock the only sub-28 second time of the final, clocking a 27.64 to stand atop the podium. Her time tonight was just .28 off of the world-leading 27.36 she produced at the Brazil Trophy in April.

Of note, Dutch racer Kira Toussaint led out of the prelims, but was disqualified here tonight for exceeding 15m underwater. This is something the 25-year-old former Tennessee Volunteer will need to watch out for in Gwangju, as she’s already been called for this violation this season, twice at that, at the Swim Cup – Eindhoven.

Reported by Torrey Hart.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

Gold: Margherita Panziera, ITA, 59.69

Silver: Kira Toussaint , NED, 1:00.01

, NED, 1:00.01 Bronze: Holly Barratt, AUS, 1:00.69

Current fifth-fastest 100 backstroker in the world Margherita Panziera, of Italy, took first place in 59.69; her season-best time is three-quarters of a second faster at 58.92, from April.

The Netherlands’ Kira Toussaint was two tenths off her 59.80 season-best time from March for second place. Australia’s Holly Barratt was about half a second off her season best of 1:00.24 from earlier in June at Australian World Trials.

Notably, Israeli record holder Anastasia Gorbenko, the youngest swimmers in the A final by about eight years, took fifth in 1:01.18. Her record sits at 1:00.03.