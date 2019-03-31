KC Blazers’ Liv Davidson Joins Tulane’s Class of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Liv Davison of St. Teresa’s Academy and the Kansas City Blazers has committed to continuing her academic and athletic career at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana in the fall of 2019. Davison’s strong suit is breaststroke; her times in the 100 and 200-yard breaststrokes would have placed her 16th and 14th respectively within the 2018-2019 American Athletic Conference rankings.

“I am super pumped to announce that I will continue with swimming and school at Tulane next year!! A big thank you to all of the awesome people who have supported me, especially my parents, the Kansas City Blazers and Coach Gardner Howland! I can’t wait to be part of this team and experience NOLA! ROLL WAVE!”

At the 2019 Speedo Champions Series meet in Columbia, Missouri, Davison took 17th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.29) and 18th in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:21.53). This was just a touch off of her times from 2018, where she took 8th place in the 100 breast (1:04.7) and 13th in the 200 breast (2:21.43).

Best Times in Yards:

100 Breast – 1:03.57

200 Breast – 2:17.72

50 Free – 23.95

100 Free – 52.53

When Davidson arrives in New Orleans in the fall of 2019, senior Lena Hayakawa will have exhausted her eligibility, leaving Liv with the 2nd fastest times on the team in both breaststrokes behind now sophomore Kate McDonald. Joining Davidson as members of the class of 2023 are Lilly Byrne, Ashley Carollo, Drew Peteriet, Hailey Roberti, and Mya Drost-Parra.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.