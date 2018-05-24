Katinka Hosszu Says She and Coach Are “No Longer Working Together”

Updated with Shane Tusup‘s statement.

On the day before she’s scheduled to begin competition at the 2018 Speedo Grand Challenge in Irvine, California, Hungary’s triple Olympic gold meadlist Katinka Hosszu announced a professional split from her coach and husband Shane Tusup.

“I would like to get ahead of the gossips, sadly Shane and I haven’t been able to resolve our personal issues, therefore we are no longer working together. I am still preparing for the upcoming competitions while looking at my options for my support team.”

Shortly after posting, Hosszu’s Facebook page, with 503,000 followers, became inaccessible. The post did not explicitly say that their personal relationship was over, just that the two are ‘no longer working together.’ A screenshot of the post is below:

In spite of previous promises to “work to change,” Tusup released a press release after Hosszu’s post on Facebook (posted in its entirety here) claiming that marital infidelity on Hosszu’s part was the reason for the relationship failing.

“At the end of November, I was completely blindsided by the sudden overnight strain on our marriage, and any hope to reconcile the marriage was completely sabatoged by Katinka continuously misleading me into believing the issues were all me and my character.”

Tusup says that Hosszu’s admission of marital infidelity came in April, after the two announced their attempts to reconcile but before a recent Instagram photo of the two together in Japan in late April, where they celebrated his birthday together on a publicity tour.

“As I look back on our ten years together, I question whether her commitment to me was real,” Tusup said. “After all the blood, sweat and tears I gave for her, dedicating my life to helping her achieve all of her childhood dreams, it now becomes apparent that I was manipulated and deceived and that our relationship was built on a lie. I truly believe she never loved me, but simply loved the way I was devoted to her.”

SwimSwam has been unable to get in touch with Hosszu to comment on Tusup’s accusations.

This is the latest in a back-and-forth year for the pair’s relationship. The two, who married in 2013, mutually announced in December of 2017 that their relationship had hit a “difficult time,” which led to them attending a major Hungarian awards ceremony separately, and Tusup saying that he would “work to change.”

Since then, Hungarian media reported that Hosszu filed for divorce and testified against her husband in court earlier this month in a wrongful termination suit by a former Iron Aquatics coach. Those divorce proceedings were recently put on hold, however, and on Thursday morning, Hosszu posted the following image to social media of her and Tusup with the caption “you and me against the world”.

Tusup has earned a reputation for emotional outbursts on pool decks, including at a youth meet in November where he engaged in a profanity-laden shouting match with officials and meet organizers in Hungary, where he walked around the deck with both of his middle fingers in the air, according to Hungarian coach and meet organizer Ferenc Pass. He was later ordered to apologize after Hosszu testified against him in court.