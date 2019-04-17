Katie Shanahan Breaks Hannah Miley’s 400 IM Scottish National Age Group Record

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
During the final of the women’s 400 IM at the 2019 British Championships, Katie Shanahan broke Hannah Miley‘s Scottish NAG record for the 15-year-old age group. Shanahan finished 5th in the final, stopping the clock with a monster lifetime best of 4:46.62. Shanahan was seeded with a 4:50.69 and dropped a few tenths in prelims and qualified 7th into the Open final with a 4:50.09.
Shanahan’s time took down Hannah Miley‘s 2005 Scottish national age group record (4:47.47) in the 15-year-olds age group. For the all-time 18&U Scottish performers list, Shanahan is only behind Miley’s time of 4:33.24, which she achieved in 2008 at 18 years old.
On the all-time open age group Scottish performers list, Shanahan is now the 4th-fastest performer in the event.
Female – Long Course – 400m Individual Medley – Scotland – All Time – Open Age Group
|Rank
|Name
|Ranked Club
|YoB
|Meet Name
|Venue
|Level
|Date
|Time
|1
|Hannah Miley
|Aberdeen Per
|89
|British Gas Champs (50m)
|Sheffield
|1
|20/03/09
|4:31.33
|2
|Keri-Anne Payne
|Warrender Ba
|87
|British Champs (50m) 2008
|Sheffield
|1
|06/04/08
|4:38.30
|3
|Camilla Hattersley
|Co Glasgow
|95
|Scottish Gas National Open Championships
|Glasgow
|1
|03/04/14
|4:46.11
|4
|Katie Shanahan
|Co Glasgow
|04
|British Championships 2019
|Glasgow
|1
|16/04/19
|4:46.62
|5
|Emily Siebrecht
|Bath Univ
|97
|British Swimming Championships 2017
|Sheffield
|1
|18/04/17
|4:47.04
On the British level, Shanahan is the 7th-fastest 15-year-old in the event all-time and the 27th-fastest British performer all-time.
Up next for Shanahan is the 200 back and 200 IM, where she has high chances at bumping up into the Junior, Transition, and/or Open finals.
Although she raced for a Scottish club, Keri-Anne Payne wasn’t actually Scottish. I think this bumps Shanahan up to third all-time!