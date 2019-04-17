Katie Shanahan Breaks Hannah Miley’s 400 IM Scottish National Age Group Record

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

During the final of the women’s 400 IM at the 2019 British Championships, Katie Shanahan broke Hannah Miley‘s Scottish NAG record for the 15-year-old age group. Shanahan finished 5th in the final, stopping the clock with a monster lifetime best of 4:46.62. Shanahan was seeded with a 4:50.69 and dropped a few tenths in prelims and qualified 7th into the Open final with a 4:50.09.

Shanahan’s time took down Hannah Miley‘s 2005 Scottish national age group record (4:47.47) in the 15-year-olds age group. For the all-time 18&U Scottish performers list, Shanahan is only behind Miley’s time of 4:33.24, which she achieved in 2008 at 18 years old.

On the all-time open age group Scottish performers list, Shanahan is now the 4th-fastest performer in the event.

Female – Long Course – 400m Individual Medley – Scotland – All Time – Open Age Group

Rank Name Ranked Club YoB Meet Name Venue Level Date Time 1 Hannah Miley Aberdeen Per 89 British Gas Champs (50m) Sheffield 1 20/03/09 4:31.33 2 Keri-Anne Payne Warrender Ba 87 British Champs (50m) 2008 Sheffield 1 06/04/08 4:38.30 3 Camilla Hattersley Co Glasgow 95 Scottish Gas National Open Championships Glasgow 1 03/04/14 4:46.11 4 Katie Shanahan Co Glasgow 04 British Championships 2019 Glasgow 1 16/04/19 4:46.62 5 Emily Siebrecht Bath Univ 97 British Swimming Championships 2017 Sheffield 1 18/04/17 4:47.04

On the British level, Shanahan is the 7th-fastest 15-year-old in the event all-time and the 27th-fastest British performer all-time.

Up next for Shanahan is the 200 back and 200 IM, where she has high chances at bumping up into the Junior, Transition, and/or Open finals.