Katie Meili announces Law School at Georgetown in the Fall

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

American Record: Jessica Hardy, 1:04.45, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Jessica Hardy, 1:04.45, 2009

LC National Meet Record: Lilly King , 1:05.20, 2016

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:07.58

Lilly King completes the breaststroke sweep with a win in the 100, breaking the meet record in a time of 1:04.95, just 0.02 shy of her gold medal winning time from Rio. She moves into #2 in the world for the year, and Katie Meili now sits 3rd after clocking 1:05.51 for 2nd.

Meili’s swim gets her on the World Championship team. The Olympic bronze medalist looked phenomenal tonight, specifically on the back half, closing just 0.06 slower than King in 34.86. 200 breast Worlds qualifier Bethany Galattook 3rd in 1:06.72, and 2016 Olympian Molly Hannis was 4th in 1:07.11.

Melanie Margalis won the B-final in 1:07.87, while Emily Weiss earned a spot in this event at Junior Worlds placing 2nd in 1:07.99. She also moves to 5th all-time in the 15-16 age group. Vanessa Pearl won the C-final for the second time this week, putting up a time of 1:09.49 over Ema Rajic (1:09.62).