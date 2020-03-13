Katie Ledecky Wants To Race The Men: GMM Presented By SwimOutlet.com

In the wake of the coronavirus cancellations, it’s challenging to get excited about this summer, but I’m pushing ahead. Olympic champion and swim star Katie Ledecky is clearly on track to wow fans at the U.S. Olympic Trials and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. At the Des Moines Pro Swim she threw down times that aren’t unusual, but always exciting. Her 200 and 400 meter freestyles were very solid, and her mile was the 5th fastest of all-time. Ledecky not only blew away the women’s field, she would have notched a fifth place in the men’s 1500. Given the opportunity, she would love to race with the men.

Ledecky – Des Moines Pro Swim Times:

1500 – 15:29.51

400 – 3:59.66

200 – 1:54.59

U.S. Olympic Trials and Olympic Games Predictions:

I’m keeping this short and short. Provided coronavirus doesn’t derail the summer season, I think Ledecky could break the 400, 800 and 1500 meter free world records at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha or at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. But who cares what I think…..what do you think?

Side note… After yesterday, which was so depressing with all of the cancellations, I watched this video, and it made me feel a little better. If you’re a Phelps fan, dive in.

