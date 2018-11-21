Katie Ledecky And Ryan Murphy Ko Mila Golden Goggle Award 2018

USA Swimming dwara present Golden Goggle Award 2018 ke winners ki list aa chuki hai, ye award un swimmers ko diya jata hai jinke performance pure year sabse finest hoti hai. golden goggle award 2018 ki ceremony new york city me times square me hui.
niche nominees and winners ki list di ja rhi hai:
Female Athlete of the Year – Katie Ledecky
21 year ki katie ledecky ko female athelete of the year ke liye select kiya gya.
- ledecky ne 2018 pan pacific championships me 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal jeete.
- unhone tyr pro swim series jo ki indianpolis me hua tha waha 1500m apne apna world record bhi break kiya.
- 2018 phillips 66 national championships me 200,400 and 800m me U.S. titles ko bhi jeeta.
- 500y 1650y ki jeet ke sath katie ne stanford ko NCAA women’s team ke title ko dilaya.
Nominees:
- Haley Anderson
- Kathleen Baker
- Katie Ledecky– SwimSwam’s Choice
Male Athlete of the Year – Ryan Murphy
- 2018 pan pacific championships me 100,200 and 4*100m medley relay me 3 gold, 100m back me 51.94(jo ki 3rd fastest time tha).
- 2018 pan pacific championships me 100,200m dono me pan pacs records ke sath murphy ko male swimmer of the championships bhi select kiya gya tha.
- phillips 66 national championships me 50,100,200m backstroke teeno ki winner.
Nominees:
- Chase Kalisz
- Ryan Murphy– SwimSwam’s Choice
- Jordan Wilimovsky
Breakout Performer of the Year – Michael Andrew
ye award unn athlete ko diya jata hai jinki performance(s) baki years ko dekhte hue kafi achi rhti hai with special emphasis on the 2018 pan pacific championships.
Perseverance Award – Micah Sumrall
ye award unn athlete ko milta hai jo adversity, retirement, sickness jaisi chizo ke baad bhi outstanding performance dete hai with special emphasis on the 2018 pan pacific championships.
Coach of the Year – Greg Meehan
ye award unn coaches ko milta hai jinke swimmers pure year me highest level par performed krte hai with special emphasis on the 2018 pan pacific championships.
Relay Performance of the Year – Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay, 2018 Pan Pacs
finals ki performance ko dekhte hue ye award best relay team ko milta hai(male or female relay team) with special emphasis on the 2018 pan pacific championships.
Female Race of the Year – Kathleen Baker, 100 Back, 2018 Phillips 66 Nationals
Male Race of the Year – Ryan Murphy, 100 Back, 2018 Pan Pacs
