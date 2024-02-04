Katherine Berkoff Swims #4 Time In NCAA With 1:50.94 200 Backstroke Against UNCW

NC State vs UNCW

NC State hosted UNCW on Friday. The NC State men won 172-104 while the women won 181-89.

Women’s Recap

In her only swim of the meet Katharine Berkoff had a huge swim to win the women’s 200 backstroke swimming a time of a 1:50.94. That time makes her the 4th fastest in the NCAA this season. Berkoff won the 100 back at 2022 NCAAs and was 2nd in the event last year behind Gretchen Walsh. Berkoff usually swims the 100 free on the final day of ACCs and NCAAs. Last NCAAs, she was 5th in the 100 free.

Abby Arens highlighted the meet for NC State winning the 50 free in a 22.31 and the 200 breast in a 2:11.31. Arens also helped the team’s 200 medley relay to a win. The relay of Miriam Sheehan, Arens, Tyler Driscoll, and Meghan Donald swam to a final time of a 1:36.99.

Yara Kierath also won two individual events for the Wolfpack. Hierath won the 200 free in a 1:48.51 and the 200 IM in a 2:01.37. She won the 200 IM by a second over teammate Caroline Sheble (2:02.68) who was exhibition.

Emma Hastings won the 500 free in a 4:41.51. That was a season best and now ranks her at #28 in the NCAA this season.

Despite not winning any individual events, the UNCW women had some notable swims. Cameron Snowden swam a personal best time in the 50 free with a 22.82 to finish third. She also was second in the 100 fly as she touched in a 53.87.

Colonial Atheltic Association runner-up in both breaststroke events last year, Gil Shaw finished second in both breaststrokes at this meet. Shaw swam a 1:02.03 in the 100 and a 2:15.84 in the 200. She swam a personal best in the 200 IM with a 2:03.63.

Men’s Recap

Highlighting the men’s side was Noah Bowers who set a new pool record in the 200 fly swimming a 1:41.26. Bowers now sits at #10 in the NCAA this season in the event. Bowers was 2nd in the event at 2023 ACCs and went on to finish 6th in the event at NCAAs.

Also breaking a pool record was Conall Monahan of NC State who swam a 1:55.54 in the 200 breast. That swim ranks him at #46 in the NCAA this season.

New arrival Daniel Diehl won two events for the Wolfpack. Diehl won the 100 breast in a 53.24 and the 100 free in a 43.33. Diehl’s 100 breaststroke was a personal best time.

NC State’s Lance Norris swam a personal best time in the 500 free to win the event. Norris touched the wall in a 4:17.00, faster than his previous best of a 4:17.13 which he swam at midseason.

Mac Russell of UNCW finished 2nd in the men’s 100 free swimming a season best time of a 44.56. Russell also had another big swim in the 50 free swimming personal best time of a 20.20.

