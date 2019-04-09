Just 7 Named To Japanese World Championships Roster So Far

2019 JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When all was said and done after 7 days of competition at the Tatsumi International Swimming Center in Toko, just 7 swimmers have been named to Japan’s roster for this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea.

Although a few others nailed qualification times, their status on the line-up is pending the 2nd competition that serves as selection, which is the Japan Open Swim, scheduled for May 30th – June 2nd. We’ll get a full roster, including relay participants, after that meet.

Missing from the roster below is Kosuke Hagino, who is taking time away to tend to his mental health and motivation, while Rikako Ikee is battling leukemia. Hiromasa Fujimori is also out of competition due to facing doping charges.

Of those who did swim last week, Pan Pacs gold medalist Yasuhiro Koseki didn’t yet make the roster, nor did newly-minted 50m freestyle National Record holder Shinri Shioura. Even with a massive 21.67 in the semi-finals to notch a NR, his final time of 21.73 was just .02 shy of the 21.71 QT needed to land himself on the line-up.

Official Roster for World Championships as of 04/08/19:

The other swimmers having hit QTs at this first meet, but were not yet officially named to teh roster are as follows: