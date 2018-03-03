Just 12 Aussie Commonwealth Swimmers Nailed ‘A’ Cuts

2018 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Wednesday, February 28th – Saturday, March 3rd
- Optus Aquatic Centre, Marine Parade, Southport, Queensland
- Prelims at 11:00am local (8pm EST previous night)/Finals at 7:15pm local (4:15am EST)
- LCM
- Meet Central
- Selection Criteria (including QTs)
- Start Lists
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- Live Stream (prelims only)
- Live Results
Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
Day 2 Prelims Recap/Day 2 Finals Recap
Day 3 Prelims Recap/Day 3 Finals Recap
Day 4 Prelims Recap/Day 4 Finals Recap
Swimming Australia has named its 49-strong roster for the 2018 Commonwealth Games set for their home soil on the Gold Coast this April. Holding the Trials about 5 weeks out from the main event is a relatively new concept for the Aussies, as they typically hold a qualification meet months in advance from the actual competition, as they did with the Rio Olympic Games.
However, due to the relatively disappointing results both in Rio, as well as at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, the Australian brain trust decided to adopt the American model of timing and these Commonwealth Trials serve as the first test.
For some, the Trials served as an introduction party of sorts, as teens Ariarne Titmus and Laura Taylor threw down lifetime bests en route to adding their names to the Gold Coast roster. Other racers, such as Emma McKeon and Mack Horton, did what they had to do to make it onto the podium in order to qualify, but their times clearly reflect where they’re at training-wise at this point.
Swimming Australia’s selection criteria (linked above) included both A and B qualifying times as benchmarks for selection. Now that the 4 days have wrapped up, let’s take a look at the 12 athletes who actually were able to snare A cuts 5 weeks out from the Commonwealth Games.
Ariarne Titmus
- 200 freestyle: 1:55.76 (A cut- 1:56.34)
- 400 freestyle: 4:02.36 (A cut- 4:06.48)
- 800 freestyle: 8:20.08 (A cut- 8:30.66)
Jess Ashwood
- 800 freestyle: 8:29.08 (A cut- 8:30.66)
Cate Campbell
- 50 freestyle: 23.79* Aussie Record (A cut- 24.59)
- 100 freestyle: 52.37 (A cut- 53.20)
- 50 fly: 25.47 prelims* Aussie Record/25.51 finals (A cut- 25.73)
Bronte Campbell
- 50 freestyle: 24.22 (A cut- 24.59)
- 100 freestyle: 52.37 (A cut- 53.20)
Mitch Larkin
- 100 back: 53.37 (A cut- 53.76)
Matt Wilson
- 200 breast: 2:08.31 (A cut- 2:08.80)
Emily Seebohm
- 100 back: 58.90 prelims/59.15 finals (A cut- 59.82)
Laura Taylor
- 200 fly: 2:06.80 (A cut- 2:07.82)
Mack Horton
- 400 free: 3:45.51 (A cut- 3:46.14)
Jack McLoughlin
- 400 free: 3:45.80 (A cut- 3:46.14)
- 1500 free: 14:56.99 (A cut- 14:59.32)
Kyle Chalmers
- 100 free: 48.16 (A cut- 48.31)
Emma McKeon
- 100 fly: 57.13 (A cut- 57.64)
3 Comments on "Just 12 Aussie Commonwealth Swimmers Nailed ‘A’ Cuts"
bronte Campbell didn’t go 52.37 she was slightly slower 52.96 i believe, still under the A cut tho
Brianna THROSSELL also made the A qualifying time in the 100 Fly with an impressive PB of 57.42
13 swimmers got an AQT. Brianna Throssell made the A cut in the 100m fly