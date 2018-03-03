Just 12 Aussie Commonwealth Swimmers Nailed ‘A’ Cuts

2018 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Swimming Australia has named its 49-strong roster for the 2018 Commonwealth Games set for their home soil on the Gold Coast this April. Holding the Trials about 5 weeks out from the main event is a relatively new concept for the Aussies, as they typically hold a qualification meet months in advance from the actual competition, as they did with the Rio Olympic Games.

However, due to the relatively disappointing results both in Rio, as well as at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, the Australian brain trust decided to adopt the American model of timing and these Commonwealth Trials serve as the first test.

For some, the Trials served as an introduction party of sorts, as teens Ariarne Titmus and Laura Taylor threw down lifetime bests en route to adding their names to the Gold Coast roster. Other racers, such as Emma McKeon and Mack Horton, did what they had to do to make it onto the podium in order to qualify, but their times clearly reflect where they’re at training-wise at this point.

Swimming Australia’s selection criteria (linked above) included both A and B qualifying times as benchmarks for selection. Now that the 4 days have wrapped up, let’s take a look at the 12 athletes who actually were able to snare A cuts 5 weeks out from the Commonwealth Games.

Ariarne Titmus

200 freestyle: 1:55.76 (A cut- 1:56.34)

400 freestyle: 4:02.36 (A cut- 4:06.48)

800 freestyle: 8:20.08 (A cut- 8:30.66)

Jess Ashwood

800 freestyle: 8:29.08 (A cut- 8:30.66)

Cate Campbell

50 freestyle: 23.79* Aussie Record (A cut- 24.59)

100 freestyle: 52.37 (A cut- 53.20)

50 fly: 25.47 prelims* Aussie Record/25.51 finals (A cut- 25.73)

Bronte Campbell

50 freestyle: 24.22 (A cut- 24.59)

100 freestyle: 52.37 (A cut- 53.20)

Mitch Larkin

100 back: 53.37 (A cut- 53.76)

Matt Wilson

200 breast: 2:08.31 (A cut- 2:08.80)

Emily Seebohm

100 back: 58.90 prelims/59.15 finals (A cut- 59.82)

Laura Taylor

200 fly: 2:06.80 (A cut- 2:07.82)

Mack Horton

400 free: 3:45.51 (A cut- 3:46.14)

Jack McLoughlin

400 free: 3:45.80 (A cut- 3:46.14)

1500 free: 14:56.99 (A cut- 14:59.32)

Kyle Chalmers

100 free: 48.16 (A cut- 48.31)

Emma McKeon