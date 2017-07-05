Junior Worlds Bronze Medalist Simon Lamar Verbally Commits to Stanford

Open water specialist Simon Lamar, a rising senior at Sonora High School in La Habra, California, has verbally committed to swim at Stanford University beginning in the fall of 2018. Lamar swam for his high school through League Championships but did not go on to CIF in May as he was preparing for Open Water Nationals the following week. The gamble paid off for him, as he qualified for World Championships in the 25km race.

Lamar represents FAST Swim Team out of Fullerton, California, where he excels at the longer range of the freestyle events. At the 2016 Winter Nationals he placed sixth in the 1650 free, 18th in the 400 IM and 29th in the 500 free. At last summer’s Junior Nationals, he was third in the 800 free, third in the 1500 free, and 10th in the 400 free. Lamar is even more impressive in open water. He won the bronze medal in the 7.5km race at 2016 FINA World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships in Hoorn, Netherlands, and placed sixth in the 2017 10km at U.S. Nationals in May, earning the title of Junior National Champion.

Lamar is a USA Swimming All-American. His top SCY times are:

1650 free – 15:01.91

1000 free – 8:57.32

500 free – 4:21.97

400 IM – 3:56.10

Stanford is building a west coast distance hub that Lamar will fit into nicely. True Sweetser, who will also represent Team USA at World Championships this summer, and Grant Shoults just finished outstanding freshman seasons and will overlap with Lamar for two years.

Lamar will join David Madej and #11 Jack LeVant in the Stanford University class of 2022.

