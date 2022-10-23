Junior Pan Pacs Medalist Anna Moesch Dislocates Knee, Will Miss World Cup Meet

Anna Moesch, a 2022 Junior Pan Pacs medalist and the #3 recruit in the high school class of 2024, has suffered a knee injury. Just recently, she made her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Virginia for the 2024-25 season.

Moesch, a native of Green Brook, New Jersey and a swimmer for the Greater Somerset YMCA, injured herself last Saturday at the Far Hills Race Meeting in Far Hills, New Jersey, which is an annual horse race and social gathering better known as “The Hunt”. There, she stepped over a hip-height rope with one foot, which landed heavily on the other side. Then, when she attempted to bring her other foot over the rope, her knee “buckled out to the left, twisted, and went wrong” as Moesch put it.

For now, Moesch knows that she dislocated her knee, and that there were pieces of bone chipped off. She is waiting on the results from her MRI scan last week to see if there are any ligament tears.

“My doctor said I should be able to get back into the water relatively soon because swimming is such a low-impact sport that you don’t need to like, do any crazy activity with or anything,” Moesch said to SwimSwam in a phone interview. “I should be able to go back into the water hopefully within less than a month.”

Moesch had planned on attending the FINA World Cup stop in Indianapolis this November, but isn’t able to do so because of her knee. Her next big meet after the World Cup is Winter Juniors in December, where she hopes she can be back competing at the highest level again.

“It was pretty devastating because I was looking forward to the meet,” Moesch said of missing the World Cup, a competition that she attended last fall. “But I’m trying to keep my head high and just focus on the meets I have coming up next.”

And although it had not seriously affected her swimming until her injury last week, Moesch had always struggled with knee problems. A few years ago, she flew off the handlebars of her bike and landed directly on her left kneecap, an incident that displaced her knee which “was never perfectly in the right position” since then. Because of that, she’s not able to do certain exercises in the water or swim too much breaststroke—which wasn’t a problem for her considering that she’s primarily a sprint freestyler. But due to her prior knee issues, Moesch’s doctor had told her that her injury last week was “[one] that was waiting to happen.”

While an injury that keeps one out of the water might seem discouraging, Moesch has been through it before—earlier this year, she broke her ankle but then went on to have what she describes as “the best meet of her life” just two months later.

This Feburary, Moesch broke her ankle. She had to be out of the water for three days, and when she began swimming again, she was only doing light movements and using a pool buoy during practice. Because of her injury, she missed Meet of Champions, which is New Jersey’s high school state championship meet that takes place in early March. However, she “tried to get back into hard training as soon as possible”, and competed at YMCA Nationals in late March. There, she set best times of 21.97, 47.76, and 1:44.10 in the 50, 100, and 200 free respectively—marks that made her the fastest sprint freestyler in the class of 2024.

“I was able to recover very well, and I used [my injury] as a motivation rather than as a setback.” Moesch said of transitioning from her ankle injury to competing at YNats. “I was surprised [about my YNats performances] just because of everything with my foot, but also I knew how hard I’ve been working throughout the season and what I was capable of.”

Moesch’s experiences coming back from injury in the past give her confidence to believe that she will recover just as well this time around.

“I have full faith in myself that I’ll come back better than ever and be able to perform just as well, if not better than I was before.” Moesch said.

Within the past year, Moesch has experienced a meteoric rise to become one of the best junior swimmers in the country. Coming into the 2021-22 season, her best times in the 50/100/200 free were a 23.11, 49.73, and 1:51.21, and she has since then dropped a significant amount of all of those times. Part of this was because she began swimming for the Greatest Somerset YMCA last fall and began doing more training in yards, as she previously swam for the Streamline Aquatic Club, a small club in New Jersey that primarily held meets in short course meters.

In long course, Moesch holds best times of 24.92 and 54.33 in the 50 and 100 free respectively, marks that were both set at the 2022 YMCA Long Course Championships. She was a member of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs team, and finished second in the 50 free and ninth in the 100 free at the meet.