Junior National Qualifier Taryn Wisner Commits to Denison

Taryn Wisner, a current high school senior from Syracuse, New York, has committed to swim for Division III Denison University. Wisner will graduate from high school in spring 2021 join the Big Red’s class of 2025.

She will be the fourth swimmer from her team to swim for Denison, following in the footsteps of now-graduated James Baker, who is studying on an NCAA post-graduate scholarship; and rising sophomore and 2020 All-American Savannah Sargent.

She is a current swimmer for the Victor Swim Club in upstate New York. At the 2019 Niagara Swimming Long Course Championships, Wisner was champion in the 800 LCM freestyle (9:22.64) and 400 LCM freestyle (4:31.04) and placed 2nd in the 1500 LCM freestyle (18:03.30). At the 2018 Speedo Champions Series – North – Ithaca, she placed 4th in the 500 freestyle (4:56.17).

Wisner is also a Futures and Junior National qualifier.

Top SCY Times

200 freestyle – 1:51.33

500 freestyle – 4:52.17

1,000 freestyle – 10:06.86

1650 freestyle – 17:00.14

200 backstroke – 2:03.65

200 IM – 2:07.92

400 IM – 4:28.26

At the 2020 NCAC Championships with the Big Red, Wisner would have been conference champion in the 500 freestyle (4:52.17) and 1650 freestyle (17:00.14). She also would have placed 4th in the 200 freestyle (1:51.33) and 5th in the 200 backstroke (2:03.65) and 400 IM (4:28.26).

At the NCAC Championships, the Denison woman were the conference champions. Additionally, 30 team members were given Scholar All-American honors and 40 were CSCAA All-Americans.

