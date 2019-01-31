Jr Pan Pacs Finalist Gina Galloway of New Zealand Commits to UCSD

New Zealand backstroker Gina Galloway has announced her commitment to the UC San Diego for next fall.

I’m going to be a Triton Super excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of California San Diego! So grateful for my parents, friends, and coaches who have helped me get to where I am today. I cannot wait to swim under the legendary Coach David Marsh and the rest of his coaching team! #GoTritons

TOP TIMES (LCM/CONVERTED TO SCY)

50m back – 29.67 / 25.68

100m back – 1:02.25 / 54.06

200m back – 2:15.71 / 1:58.49

50m fly – 27.77 / 24.84

100m fly – 1:02.20 / 55.12

Galloway raced at the 2018 Jr Pan Pac Championships, where she placed 5th in the 100 backstroke representing New Zealand. She was also the backstroker on their medley relay. At the 2018 New Zealand Open Championships, Galloway excelled, touching 2nd in the 100 back, 2nd in the 50 fly, 3rd in the 200 back, and 5th in the 50 back.

UCSD just graduated Alexandra Rodman, who was UCSD’s top backstroker and won both NCAA Division II B finals last season. The Tritons won the 2018 PSCS Championships, but they’ll compete in the MPSF Championships at the end of the season alongside teams like BYU, Hawaii, and UC Santa Barbara. For the 2020-21 season, which will be Galloway’s sophomore season, UCSD will have fully transitioned to Division I for their first D1 season.

Galloway’s converted times would’ve placed 2nd in the 100 back and 3rd in the 200 back at the 2018 MPSF Championships. UCSD, coached by former SwimMAC Carolina CEO David Marsh, is led by Olivia Parks in the 100 back this season (56.30 mid-season) and Tina Reuter in the 200 back (2:01.00 mid-season). Parks and Reuter are both freshmen this season.

Galloway joins Juli Arzave, Katie Capelli, and Sophie Francis in the incoming class of 2023.

