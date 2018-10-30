Joseph Peppersack Breaks American Record in S9 100 IM at Dual Meet

University of Mary Washington (D3) sophomore Joseph Peppersack has broken the American Record in the SM8 100 yard IM.

Swimming in the team’s dual meet on Friday against Frostburg State, he swam a 1:08.01, which broke the old record of 1:11.21 set by Ryan Duemler in 2015. Duemler was a member of the 2013 US Paralympcis Swimming World Championship Team and broke several American Records.

The 100 IM was approved as an official NCAA event in the summer of 2015, and while the race has begun to find its way into dual meet schedules, it hasn’t yet been included in any major championship lineups.

In his freshman season at UMW, Peppersack swam lifetime bests in the 50 free (26.04), 100 free (55.66), 50 back (30.03), and 100 back (1:01.36) in short course yards. Peppersack competes in the S9 category in those events, and his next-closest swims to American Records are the 50 free (1.32 seconds away) and the 100 free (1.28 seconds away).