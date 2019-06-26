Jordan Andrusak Announces Transfer to New Mexico Sate University

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jordan Andrusak, a rising college junior, has announced her intent to transfer to New Mexico State University (NMSU) for the 2019-20 season. Andrusak leaves Bowling Green University where she set the school record in the 200 IM during her freshman year and an all-time top five place in the 400 IM. She also excelled as a breaststroker posting the best 200 yard mark in the event over the past two seasons for the Falcons.

“I’m extremely excited to announce that I will be an Aggie for the 2019-2020 season. Thank you to Coach Pratt for the opportunity and look forward to competing in the heat of New Mexico!”

NMSU is an independent school for football, but competes inside the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) for all other sports. The Aggies finished 2nd place at the 2019 WAC Conference Championship behind Northern Arizona. She will join with head coach Rick Platt who is the reigning WAC Coach of the Year.

Best Times (SCY):

50 Freestyle: 23.91

100 Freestyle: 51.61

100 Breaststroke: 1:06.01

200 Breaststroke: 2:16.53

200 IM: 2:00.72

400 IM: 4:19.84

Andrusak should have an immediate major impact for the Aggies this upcoming season. Her 200 IM would have earned her a 2nd place finish at conference last season while her 400 IM would have secured a 4th place finals finish. Additionally, she would placed 6th in the 200 breaststroke.

Bowling Green State hired Rickey Perkins as the program’s new head coach last summer after Matt Ense, who recruited and signed Adnrusak, was arrested.

