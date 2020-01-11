JoJo Randby Continues Breaststroke Group Rebuild for Nebraska Cornhuskers

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High School Junior JoJo Randby from Omaha has verbally committed to her home-state school the University of Nebraska. She’s scheduled to arrive in the fall of 2021.

The commitment keeps the state’s best prospect close to home with the Huskers. Last season, Randby was the Nebraska High School runner-up in both the 50 free in 24.03 (behind then-senior Anna Heinrich, who is a student at Nebraska but isn’t swimming there); as well as the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.21 behind current senior Katie Stonehocker, an Iowa commit.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.72

100 free – 53.05

100 breast – 1:02.28

200 breast – 2:19.68

200 IM – 2:06.91

Even with 2 full high school seasons remaining, Randby’s best time in the 100 breaststroke is better than Nebraska’s fastest swim this season, which is a 1:03.54 belonging to senior Gwendolyn Worlton. Exacerbating a breaststroke issue for the Huskers is that their 3 fastest 100 breaststrokers are all graduating. The Huskers have addressed that problem in a hurry though – besides Randby in the class of 2021, they’ve also added Allison Henry (1:02.24/2:15.80) and Ella Stein (1:03.41/2:17.92) to their class of 2020.

Randy represents Omaha Marian High School scholastically and trains with Greater Omaha Aquatics. Randby also split 28.48 on the breaststroke leg of Marian’s 200 medley relay at last year’s state meet that came away with a state championship title. The team finished 2nd overall behind Lincoln Southwest.

