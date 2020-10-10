Jeffcoat Wraps Up Trifecta Of NZL Backstroke Records

2020 NORTH SHORE SC INVITATIONAL

October 5th – October 10th

Sir Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre, Auckland, NZ

SCM (25m)

Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap

Results: Meet Mobile

21-year-old Andrew Jeffcoat wrapped up his trifecta of not only backstroke wins but his trifecta of newly-minted national records as he closed out the 2020 North Shore Invitational in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Pukekohe swimmer fired off a lifetime best of 1:51.91 tonight in the men’s 200m back to clear the field by nearly 3 seconds en route to placing atop the podium once again. His time hacks just under a second off the previous New Zealand standard of 1:52.87 Matthew Stanley put on the books in 2014.

Splitting 54.85/57.06, Jeffcoat’s performance also crushes his own previous personal best performance of 1:54.32 from October of 2019.

On the women’s side, a battle between two 17-year-olds brought the heat in the 100m fly, with Brearna Crawford and Alice Waldow charging into the wall. Crawford wound up there first, hitting 1:00.00 to Waldow’s 1:00.66. Waldow’s time checks-in as a PB, while Crawford has been under the minute mark on multiple occasions previously.