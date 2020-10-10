Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jeffcoat Wraps Up Trifecta Of NZL Backstroke Records

2020 NORTH SHORE SC INVITATIONAL

21-year-old Andrew Jeffcoat wrapped up his trifecta of not only backstroke wins but his trifecta of newly-minted national records as he closed out the 2020 North Shore Invitational in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Pukekohe swimmer fired off a lifetime best of 1:51.91 tonight in the men’s 200m back to clear the field by nearly 3 seconds en route to placing atop the podium once again. His time hacks just under a second off the previous New Zealand standard of 1:52.87 Matthew Stanley put on the books in 2014.

Splitting 54.85/57.06, Jeffcoat’s performance also crushes his own previous personal best performance of 1:54.32 from October of 2019.

On the women’s side, a battle between two 17-year-olds brought the heat in the 100m fly, with Brearna Crawford and Alice Waldow charging into the wall. Crawford wound up there first, hitting 1:00.00 to Waldow’s 1:00.66. Waldow’s time checks-in as a PB, while Crawford has been under the minute mark on multiple occasions previously.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!