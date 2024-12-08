Jack McMillan Scorches 1:41.94 SCM 200 Free Irish Record

2024 SCOTTISH NATIONAL & OPEN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the 2024 Scottish National and Open Short Course Championships unfolded last night from Edinburgh with an Irish swimmer stealing the show.

Racing in the final of the men’s 200m free, 24-year-old Jack McMillan fired off a new Irish national record en route to grabbing the gold medal.

After earning the pole position with a morning heats swim of 1:44.76, University of Stirling’s McMillan ripped a huge lifetime best of 1:41.94 to top the podium.

McMillan split 48.83/55.93 to beat the field by well over a second, with Bath’s Cameron Brooker posting 1:43.26 for silver and Stirling teammate George Smith bagging bronze in 1:45.27.

Entering these championships, McMillan owned the Irish standard with the 1:42.74 turned in at the 2020 Irish Winter Meet. His 1:41.94 performance at this competition hacked well over half a second off that result.

This gold pairs with the 100m free McMillan earned on night one (47.73).

McMillan is the national record holder in the LCM 200 free as well, courtesy of the 1:46.66 nabbed as heats relay lead-off at this summer’s Olympic Games.