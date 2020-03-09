Italian Athletes ‘Of National Interest’ Allowed To Train In Lazio Region

You can read full coverage of the coronavirus impact on Italy on SwimSwam Italia.

The impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is continually unfolding, as we reported today that the Italian Olympic Trials originally slated to begin on March 17th have been cancelled. Additionally, Italian teams are restricted from competing at international events, although the specific data parameters are not yet spelled out.

These measures were taken after the Italian government had enacted new, stricter restrictions on travel within the nation due to the COVID-19 conditions. This involved defining a ‘red zone’, which blocked all travel to and from Itay’s northern regions in the heart of the country’s outbreak.

However, starting Tuesday, March 10th, athletes ‘of national interest’ will be able to return to train in the Lazio region. This means that certain athletes, despite living in the red zone, will be able to leave and train in the general area around the city of Rome as long as they provide certification they are in good health.

The specific ordinance, which you can read here, specifies the following:

Professional and non-professional athletes recognized by the respective federations of national interest are authorized to carry out training sessions at sports facilities (in the manner indicated by art.2, letter g of the Prime Minister’s Decree of 8 March 2020).

Among those who train in Lazio include Gregorio Paltrinieri, Gabriele Detti and Simona Quadarella.