ISL Season 2: Siobhan Haughey Moves From DC Trident To Energy Standard

On the heels of Siobhan Haughey breaking her own Hong Kong national record in the women’s 100m freestyle last night in Des Moines, the 22-year-old former Michigan Wolverine has been announced as the newest member of Energy Standard‘s International Swimming League (ISL) squad.

After highlighting Energy Standard ISL returning members Ilya Shymanovich and Evgeny Rylov, the powerhouse hub welcomed Haughey to the 2nd season of the team-focused league.

“Our second swimmer for today is a new addition to our team, although she was dominate [sic] in the league last season, going undefeated in the 200m freestyle. From Hong Kong @siobhanhaughey01 🇭🇰 Welcome to the ISL Champions 🏆 @energystandard ⚡,” read the Energy Standard Instagram post dated March 6th.

Haughey competed for the DC Trident squad during the inaugural ISL season, cruising to a trio of victories in her specialty 200m free event. As such, her absence will be felt from the U.S.-based squad while she joins the likes of Sarah Sjostrom, Emily Seebohm and Femke Heemskerk, assuming these athletes remain with the Turkey-based club.

Season 2 of the ISL is expected to bring two additional new teams, with a significant increase in the number of meets from 7 to 27, running from September to April.