Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ISL Season 2: Siobhan Haughey Moves From DC Trident To Energy Standard

On the heels of Siobhan Haughey breaking her own Hong Kong national record in the women’s 100m freestyle last night in Des Moines, the 22-year-old former Michigan Wolverine has been announced as the newest member of Energy Standard‘s International Swimming League (ISL) squad.

After highlighting Energy Standard ISL returning members Ilya Shymanovich and Evgeny Rylov, the powerhouse hub welcomed Haughey to the 2nd season of the team-focused league.

“Our second swimmer for today is a new addition to our team, although she was dominate [sic] in the league last season, going undefeated in the 200m freestyle. From Hong Kong @siobhanhaughey01 🇭🇰 Welcome to the ISL Champions 🏆 @energystandard ⚡,” read the Energy Standard Instagram post dated March 6th.

Haughey competed for the DC Trident squad during the inaugural ISL season, cruising to a trio of victories in her specialty 200m free event. As such, her absence will be felt from the U.S.-based squad while she joins the likes of Sarah Sjostrom, Emily Seebohm and Femke Heemskerkassuming these athletes remain with the Turkey-based club.

Season 2 of the ISL is expected to bring two additional new teams, with a significant increase in the number of meets from 7 to 27, running from September to April.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Nswim

I almost wish that the ISL went with a draft-style format for the participating swimmers. This is so stacked, but congratulations to her!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!