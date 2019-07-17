Irish Swim Instructor Arrested on Child Porn Charges

An 18-year-old swimming instructor in Dublin, Ireland has been arrested and accused of possessing child pornography.

James Happ was a swimming instructor at The Wave Aquatic Center in Dublin. He was fired by the waterpark on the same day as his arrest, July 3, according to The Pleasanton Weekly. That report also says there’s no evidence yet that any of the alleged illegal behavior occurred at the waterpark.

KRON4 reports that police followed up on allegations against Happ by searching his homes in Danville and Dublin. Police found child pornography on several electronic devices, the report says. He was released on $100,000 bail.