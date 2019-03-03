Indiana’s Vini Lanza Wins 2nd-Straight Big Ten Swimmer of the Meet

BIG TEN – MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Indiana Hoosiers took home 13 out of 21 event titles last week at the 2019 Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships to win their 3rd-straight title. While that’s fewer wins than the 14 they had a year prior, the Hoosiers’ improved depth increased their margin over Michigan from 40.5 in 2018 to 241 points in 2019.

For the 2nd-straight year, Indiana’s Vini Lanza was named the Swimmer of the Championships. Last year, he won the honor after sweeping his 3 individual events – the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 200 fly – and this year he won it again after going 2-for-3. He won the 200 IM on day 2 of the meet in a new Meet Record of 1:41.05; and won the 200 fly on day 4 of the meet in a new Meet and Conference Record of 1:39.28.

This year, though, he was 2nd in the 100 fly in 44.90 (which would’ve won easily in 2018). That was courtesy of a breakthrough swim by Michigan junior Miles Smachlo, who won the race in 44.82.

Lanza’s senior classsmate at Indiana James Connor was named Diver of the Championships after a sweep of the springboard events (even though he didn’t dive platform).

Minnesota’s Max McHugh was named the Freshman of the meet. While he didn’t score in his opening event, the 200 IM, he went big in his specialty breaststroke races. In the 100, he swam a 51.08 to place 2nd behind only Ian Finnerty (the defending NCAA Champion and fastest swimmer in the history of the event). In the 200, he again finished as runner-up to Finnerty, touching in 1:52.40.

2019 Big Ten Individual Honors

Swimmer of the Championships: Vini Lanza, Sr., Indiana

Diver of the Championships: James Connor, Sr., Indiana

Freshman of the Year: Max McHugh, Minnesota

2019 All-Big Ten Teams

First Team

Zach Apple, Sr., Indiana

Bruno Blaskovic, So., Indiana

James Connor, Sr., Indiana

Gabriel Fantoni, So., Indiana

Ian Finnerty, Sr., Indiana

Brandon Hamblin, Fr., Indiana

Vini Lanza, Sr., Indiana

Mohamed Samy, Jr., Indiana

Felix Auboeck, Jr., Michigan

Luiz Gustavo Borges, So., Michigan

Will Chan, Fr., Michigan

Alex King, So., Michigan

Miles Smachlo, Jr., Michigan

Charles Swanson, Jr., Michigan

Bowen Becker, Sr., Minnesota

Brandon Loschiavo, Jr., Purdue

Second Team

James Brinegar, Fr., Indiana

Andrew Capobianco, So., Indiana

Kevin Callan, Fr., Michigan

Thomas Cope, Jr., Michigan

Ricardo Vargas Jacobo, So., Michigan

Ross Todd, So., Michigan

Maxwell McHugh, Fr., Minnesota

Matthew Abeysinghe, Jr., Ohio State

Mossimo Chavez, Sr., Ohio State

Paul DeLakis, So., Ohio State

Ruslan Gaziev, Fr., Ohio State

Noah Lense, Jr., Ohio State

Andrew Loy, Jr., Ohio State

Henrique Painhas, Sr., Ohio State

Benjamin Sugar, So., Ohio State

Cameron Tysoe, Jr., Wisconsin

Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Mory Gould, So., IND

Ben Colin, Sr., IOWA

Mokhtar Al-Yamani, Sr., MICH

Josh Pascua, So., MSU

Nick Plachinski, Sr., MINN

Will Hofstadter, Sr., NU

Nick Hogsed, Sr., OSU

Robbie Dickson, Sr., PSU

Jackson Higgins, Sr., PUR

Chris Wills, Sr., WIS