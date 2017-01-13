Indiana Men Stay Undefeated with Home Victory Over Michigan

INDIANA VS. MICHIGAN

Results

Hosted by Indiana University

Friday, January 13th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN- Indiana 167, Michigan 133

WOMEN- Michigan 211, Indiana 87

The Indiana men are now 9-0 after recording their first dual meet victory over Big Ten rival Michigan since the 1998-99 season. The Hoosiers’ Vini Lanza and Blake Pieroni each recorded a winning double to help the team pull off the win. Lanza swept the butterflies, topping the field with a 47.17 in the 100 fly and a speedy 1:45.45 in the 200 fly, touching out Michigan’s Evan White in both races. Pieroni turned in a 1:36.43 to win his signature 200 free. He followed that up with a blistering 43.38 to win the 100 free by a full second.

The 50 free sprint showdown between Indiana’s Ali Khalafalla and Michigan’s Paul Powers was one of the most exciting swims of the meet. The swimmers finished within hundredths of each other, each breaking the 20 second barrier. Khalafalla was a nail faster at the finish, winnign in 19.87 to Powers’ 19.96.

Michigan was dominant on the women’s side, posting a convincing 211-87 victory. The distance duo of Rose Bi and G Ryan finished 1-2, respectively, in both the 1000 free and 500 free. It’s not every day we see Bi swimming sprint breaststroke, but she took on the 100 breast as her 3rd event at this meet. She was 2nd in that race with a 1:02.05, finishing 2nd only to Indiana’s Lilly King (1:01.08), the reigning NCAA champion.

Big Ten champion Siobhan Haughey posted a winning triple for Michigan to help them to victory. A pair of her wins came in the freestyle races, as she finished ahead of Iniana’s Kennedy Goss in the 200 free and beat out teammate Catie Deloof in the 100 free. She closed out the individual events with another win in the 200 IM, where she popped a 2:00.40 to win by over 3 seconds.

PRESS RELEASE – INDIANA:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams split a dual meet with Big Ten rival Michigan on Friday afternoon at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center in Bloomington, Ind.

The No. 5-ranked Indiana men improved to 9-0 in dual meets on the season, beating the No. 13 Wolverines, 167-133. The win marked the first for the Hoosiers over Michigan in a dual meet since the 1998-99 season.

On the women’s side, the No. 6 Wolverines beat the No. 13 Hoosiers, 211-87, as Indiana’s women moved to 6-3 on the dual meet season.

The IU men got the meet off to a great start, winning the 200 medley relay. The Hoosier team of Bob Glover, Ian Finnerty, Vini Lanza and Ali Khalafalla touched the wall in a time of 1:27.13. On the women’s side, the team of Gia Dalesandro, Lilly King, Christine Jensen and Ali Rockett placed second with a time of 1:40.72.

In the women’s 1000 freestyle, Stephanie Marchuk led the way, taking third with a time of 10:02.62, while Cassie Jernberg was fifth in a time of 10:08.30. On the men’s side, Adam Destrampe paced the Hoosiers, placing third overall with a personal-best time of 9:12.14 that ranks him as the 14th-fastest swimmer in the event in Indiana history. Marwan Elkamash took fifth with a mark of 9:12.76.

Pieroni touched the wall first in the men’s 200 freestyle with a NCAA B cut time of 1:36.43, while Mohamed Samy made a strong impression in his first Indiana swim, taking third in a time of 1:38.52. Anze Tavcar was fifth in 1:40.01.

For the IU women in the 200 freestyle, Kennedy Goss placed second with a NCAA B cut time of 1:47.11, while freshman Maria Paula Heitmann made her IU debut, taking fifth with a time of 1:52.38.

In the 100 backstroke, Glover won it for the Hoosier men with a NCAA B cut time of 48.11, while Wilson Beckman was fourth overall with a mark of 50.02. On the women’s side, Ali Rockett was fourth with a time of 55.48, while Rachel Matsumura was sixth in 56.45.

King, the reigning NCAA Champion in the 100 breaststroke had no problem winning on Friday, touching the wall in a NCAA B cut time of 1:01.08. Mackenzie Atencio was sixth in 1:04.75.

Finnerty made it a Hoosier sweep in the event, winning the 100 breast with a NCAA B cut time of 54.01. Pieroni also had a nice swim in the event, coming in fourth with a NCAA B cut mark of 54.79.

Lanza was terrific in the men’s 200 butterfly for the Hoosiers, touching the wall in first place with a NCAA B cut time of 1:45.45. Brian Valedon was sixth for IU in a time of 1:52.36. For the Hoosier women, Dalesandro was second with a NCAA B cut time of 1:58.53, while Reagan Cook placed fourth with a mark of 2:01.76. Bailey Pressey was fifth in a time of 2:02.95.

In a showdown of two of the top sprinters in the country, Indiana’s Khalafalla beat Michigan’s Paul Powers, touching the wall first with a time of 19.87. Oliver Patrouch was fifth with a mark of 20.69. For the Hoosier women, Ali Rockett was fourth in a time of 23.89, while Heitmann was sixth in 24.26.

IU was dominant in the men’s 3-meter dive, sweeping the top-3 spots with NCAA qualifying scores. Michael Hixon led the way with a total of 443.33, while James Connor took second place with a score of 411.38. Cody Coldren took third for the Hoosiers with a total of 380.03.

In the women’s 1-meter dive, Jessica Parratto won the event with a NCAA qualifying score of 304.28. Parratto made it a clean sweep later in the 3-meter dive, winning with a NCAA qualifying total of 332.70.

The Hoosiers flexed their sprint muscles again in the men’s 100 freestyle, as Pieroni won his second event with a NCAA B cut time of 43.38. Samy was second overall with a mark of 44.43, while Tavcar was fourth in 44.71. On the women’s side, Shelby Koontz was fourth with a time of 52.48, while Heitmann was sixth in 52.87.

Glover led the Hoosier men in the 200 backstroke, taking third with a time of 1:47.67, while Beckman was sixth in 1:50.55. For the IU women, Goss placed fourth overall with a NCAA B cut time of 1:58.79, while Matsumura was sixth in 2:00.93.

King completed the breaststroke sweep, winning the 200 breast with a NCAA B cut time of 2:12.45. Laura Morley took fourth for IU with a time of 2:18.28. Finnerty also completed his sweep of the breast events, winning the 200 with a NCAA B cut mark of 1:58.30. Sam Apa was sixth in 2:07.039.

In the men’s 500 freestyle, Jackson Miller paced the Hoosiers, taking third with a mark of 4:27.57, while Elkamash was right behind him in fourth with a time of 4:27.71. For the IU women, Goss was fourth with a mark of 4:55.83, while Marchuk was fifth in a time of 4:59.30.

Lanza continued his great day, completing the sweep of the butterfly events with an impressive win in the 200, touching the wall in a NCAA B cut time of 47.17. Patrouch was fifth overall with a time of 49.27.

Dalesandro was second in the women’s 200 butterfly with a NCAA B cut time of 53.28, while Jensen was fifth with a mark of 55.73.

In the men’s 1-meter dive, the Hoosiers dominated again, going 1-2-3, as Hixon won his second event of the meet with a NCAA qualifying score of 430.43. Connor was second with a total of 416.10, while Coldren was third with a total of 339.90.

Finnerty continued his great day, winning his third event by touching first in the men’s 200 IM with a NCAA B cut time of 1:47.69. Lanza was fifth in 1:49.71. For the IU women, Dalesandro was second overall with a time of 2:03.52, while King took fourth with a mark of 2:04.70.

The Indiana men put an exclamation point on their win over the Wolverines with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay. The Hoosier team of Tavcar, Khalafalla, Pieroni and Samy touched the wall in a time of 2:56.77.

On the women’s side, the IU team of Rockett, Goss, Delaney Barnard and Heitmann placed third with a time of 3:28.67.

The Indiana University swimming and diving teams will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 21 when the Hoosiers head north to face Purdue in a Big Ten dual meet at 10:00 a.m. ET in West Lafayette, Ind.