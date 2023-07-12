IM’er Tess Boyer Commits To Wheaton For 2023-34

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tess Boyer of Merriam, Kansas, has announced her commitment to further her education and athletic career at Wheaton College in Illinois. Boyer recently graduated from the Christ Preparatory Academy, and swims year-round with the Kansas City Blazers.

“Wheaton checked off everything I was looking for in a college – I knew when I visited that it was where I wanted to be. I am excited to be a part of the team and represent the Thunder in the pool!”

Boyer will bring versatility to Wheaton, as she swims events ranging from IM to butterfly and breaststroke. Boyer had a breakthrough meet this fall at the A3 Midwest Challenge, where she set personal best times in all seven of her individual events. Highlighting her meet was her performance in the 400 IM, where she stopped the clock at 4:34.24 for a best time by over three seconds.

More recently, Boyer raced at Speedo Sectionals in Columbia. She recorded her highest finish in the 400 IM, where she posted a 4:41.17 in finals to take 16th overall. She also advanced to finals in the 200 IM and 200 fly, finishing 23rd (2:11.01) and 31st (2:17.37), respectively.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:09.93

200 breast – 2:30.45

100 fly – 59.44

200 fly – 2:12.96

200 IM – 2:09.61

400 IM – 4:34.24

The Wheaton College women are led by head coach Meghan Ayers, who took over the program in the spring of 2017. At the 2023 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Championships, Wheaton took home their first title since 2017 with a total of 789.5 points.

Boyer is in position to make a big impact for Wheaton when she arrives, as her best time in the 400 IM would have been the fastest on the team this year by over 12 seconds. Abby Pardridge led the way in the 200 IM, as she won the CCIW title with a season best time of 2:09.47. Pardridge has now graduated, leaving behind a gap in the 200 IM.

Joining Boyer in Wheaton’s incoming freshmen class this fall is Rebecca Darter, Kara Grace Hess, Madison Emmitt, and Katie Frigstad.

