IM/Breaststroke Specialist Jake Nowoswiat Commits To Bucknell For 2025

Jake Nowoswiat from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Bucknell beginning in fall 2025.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Bucknell University! I’d like to thank God,family,friends and coaches for the support. #rayBucknell”

Nowoswiat swims for Suburban Seahawks Club and just finished his senior year at Malvern Preparatory School in the suburbs of Philadelphia. He was a dual sport athlete in high school as he also played water polo.

In April 2024, Nowoswiat swam to numerous lifetime best times at Y-Nationals. He finished 13th in the 400 IM in a 4:02.11 and 21st in the 200 breast in a 2:04.74.

Most recently, Nowoswiat swam at the 2025 Middle Atlantic Championships in March. There he finished 3rd in the 400 IM (4:05.97), 8th in the 200 breast (2:07.54), and 19th in the 100 breast (58.74). He also swam to a lifetime best 52.61 in the 100 back for 22nd.

Nowoswiat’s Best SCY Times Are:

100 breast: 58.72

200 breast: 2:04.74

200 IM: 1:52.75

400 IM: 4:01.36

The Bucknell men finished 4th out of 10 teams at the 2025 Patriot League Championships with 952.5 points. Loyola Maryland was 3rd with 1213 points.

Based on his best times, Nowoswiat is on the border of the ‘B’ and ‘C’ final in the 200 breast while his 400 IM would have made the ‘C’ final. The team was thin in the 200 breaststroke with only one ‘A’ finalist and one ‘B’ finalist.

Nowoswiat will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Finn Lukens, Evan Hepburn, Drew Davis, and Jason Kellerman.

