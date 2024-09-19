Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ilya Kharun Swims 19.2 50 Fly (Relay), 31.6* 75 Fly (Flat Start) at ASU Practice

After winning double bronze medals in the 100 and 200 fly at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ilya Kharun has kept his momentum rolling into the bathtub (short course yards pool).

The YouTube channel Poolside Perspective, which shares many race videos from Arizona State’s aquatic facility, posted a video of Kharun swimming a suited 75 fly from the blocks. The video ends before we could hear what time was called out for Kharun, so I hand-timed it and got 31.6 (let me know in the comments what you get if you end up hand-timing it for yourself).

Kharun himself posted a video to his Instagram of what appears to be a 200 medley relay, where he swims a 50 fly from a relay start. The running clock in the video stops at 19.29.

Last year as a freshman, Ilya Kharun was a key piece in Arizona State’s NCAA title run. At the NCAA Championships, he won the 200 fly (1:38.26), finished 5th in the 100 fly (44.26), and was a part of the record-breaking 400 medley relay for Arizona State.

See SwimSwam’s post-Olympic interview with Kharun here.

RealCrocker5040
39 seconds ago

not washed

bob
7 minutes ago

comment image?format=1500w

