Illinois Open Day 3: Kaelyn Gridley Hits 1:09.3 LCM 100 Breast for Wave II Cut

2021 Illinois Swimming Winter Open

March 18-21. 2021

Hosted by FMC Aquatics

FMC Natatorium, Westmont, IL

On day 2 of the Illinois Open, Carly Novelline of NASA Wildcats continued to show up and show out. Novelline kicked off the day by breaking the Illinois Swimming LSC record in the SCY 200 free. She clocked a 1:45.18, marking an almost 2-second drop for herself, and got her hand on the wall first by 3 seconds. Novelline then went on to win the women’s LCM 200 free in finals with a 2:02.82. That swim was just off her personal best of 2:02.03.

Kaelyn Gridley, New Trier 16-year-old, posted a pair of huge swims in the women’s breaststrokes. Gridley first led the way in the women’s SCY 100 breast in the morning, swimming a new best time of 1:00.45. She then broke the 1:10 mark in finals swimming a 1:09.33 LCM. Gridley’s finals performance earned her an Olympic Trials Wave II cut.

DCST 18-year-old Quinton Cynor swam to victory in the both men’s 200 freestyles. Cynor clocked a 1:36.54 in prelims, coming in just a tick slower than the 1:36.40 he swam last weekend. However, Cynor then came back for finals, where he swam a 1:53.02 LCM, taking 2 seconds off his previous lifetime best. Aayush Deshpande raced Cynor into the finish, touching in a personal best 1:53.04.

Peyton Werner, FMC 20-year-old, touched first in both the men’s 400 IMs. In prelims, Werner posted a 3:53.85 SCY, finishing about 2 seconds off his personal best. Then Werner came back for finals, swimming a 4:26.65 LCM. His finals performance was a lifetime best by 3 seconds. The Olympic Trials Wave I cut in the event is 4:25.99.

Raunak Khosla, who swims for Princeton collegiately, posted a pair of massive lifetime bests in the men’s 100 breaststrokes. Khosla opened up the day with a 53.12 in the SCY 100 breast, knocking nearly a full 3 seconds off his previous best of 56.10. He then swam a 1:01.78 LCM in finals, picking up an Olympic Trials Wave I cut. The swim also marked an enormous personal best for Khosla, blowing his previous best of 1:05.01 out of the water.

FMC Aquatics broke the LSC record for 17-18 boys in the 400 free relay. Connor McCarthy (43.94), William Gallagher (45.09), Trent Frandson (43.65), and Connor Boyle (43.52) combined for a blistering 2:56.20. The swim for McCarthy was huge, as he had a personal best of 44.61 in the 100 free.