Illinois HS State Finalist Rayburn Kohl Chooses University of South Dakota For 2025

Illinois high school state finalist Rayburn Kohl is set to join the University of South Dakota, a Division 1 program, in the fall of 2025 to continue his swimming career. Kohl is currently a senior at Jones College Prep and trains with the McGaw YMCA Swim Team.

“I’m headed to the University of South Dakota to further my athletic and academic career! A heartfelt thank you to my friends, family, and coaches. I’m looking forward to stepping onto campus, bonding with my new teammates, and striving for the top of the Summit League!”

Kohl has shown significant strength in backstroke events. He has held the fastest 100 back time at Jones College Prep throughout his time there and also holds the fastest SCY 100 back time in McGaw YMCA Swim Team history. In fact, he still holds multiple team records in the SCY 100 back across various age groups, including 8 & under, 9-10, 11-12, and 13-14.

Kohl was a finalist at the 2024 IHSA Boys State Championship (SCY), placing 9th in the 100 back (49.84) and 15th in the 100 fly (50.31). He also held the fastest times last season for Jones College Prep’s swim team in the 50 free (21.46), 200 free (1:44.17), 100 back (49.58), and 100 fly (49.63).

Kohl recently set personal bests at the 2024 IL FMC Speedo Grand Challenge (SCY) in late November. He posted times of 20.80 in the 50 free (5th), 44.96 in the 100 free (4th), and 1:46.90 in the 200 back (1st). In the 200 fly prelims, he recorded a best time of 1:54.69. Kohl also reached the finals in the 50 back (22.83), placing 3rd, the 100 back (49.35), where he earned 2nd, and the 100 fly (50.35), finishing 9th.

Earlier in the month, Kohl set a lifetime best in the SCY 200 free at the 2024 IL SWAQ Triple Crown, posting a time of 1:40.89 to take 1st place. He also recorded personal bests and placed 1st in the 200 IM (1:54.25) and 400 IM (4:08.84). Additionally, Kohl finished 1st in the 50 free (21.42), 100 back (49.55), 200 back (1:48.60), and 100 fly (49.99).

In April 2024, Kohl was a finalist at the SCY YMCA National Championships in the 100 back (48.88) and 200 back (1:47.61), placing 10th in both events. His 100 back time remains his lifetime best. He also posted his fastest 50 back split (22.69) during the 200 medley relay. Kohl swam the 50 free (21.15) and 100 fly (50.19) at the championship as well.

Kohl has also shown strength in long course, reaching the finals four times at the 2024 YMCA National Long Course Championships. He placed 4th in the 100 free (51.98) and 100 fly (56.03), 5th in the 100 back (57.95), and 6th in the 200 back (2:07.28). Kohl was also a finalist at the 2023 championship, placing 4th in the 200 back (2:06.06), 6th in the 100 back (58.21), and 8th in the 50 back (27.09). This marked the first time in McGaw YMCA Swim Team history that a swimmer achieved three top eight finishes.

Top SCY Times

50 Free – 20.80

100 Free – 44.96

200 free –1:40.89

100 back – 48.88

200 back – 1:46.90

The University of South Dakota placed 3rd overall last season at the Summit League Championships for the men, the same as the previous year. Kohl’s arrival could have a big impact on South Dakota. His best 100 back and 200 back times would have earned him spots in the ‘A’ final at last year’s Championship. His best 200 free and 100 free times would have placed him in the ‘B’ final.

Kohl has the potential to post some of the fastest times in school history for the University of South Dakota. His best time in the 200 back (1:46.90) would rank 2nd all-time, while his 100 back time (48.88) would rank 4th. His 100 free time (44.96) would place him 6th all-time, and his 200 free time would rank 9th.

The University of South Dakota has demonstrated strength in backstroke, with three swimmers making it into the ‘A’ final in the 100 back at last season’s Summit League Championship. The team currently has the fastest 100 and 200 backstrokers in school history on its roster. Sophomore Joaquin Contreras-Fallico holds the record for the fastest 200 back time (1:45.42), while senior Adam Fisher holds the fastest 100 back time (47.58), a time that won the Championship.

Kohl will be joining his Jones College Prep teammate, Jackson Heinlein-Preseault, as part of the University of South Dakota’s 2025 recruiting class. They will also be joined by swimmers Brock Russell, Trey Smith, Dylan Alt, and Tommy Wonka. Heinlein-Preseault is strong in the 100 free (46.34) and 100 breast (57.10), while Smith, also a backstroker, has posted times of 49.33 in the 100 back and 1:46.47 in the 200 back.

