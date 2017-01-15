Hillary Caldwell: “It’s really nice being back in the swing of things”

  Coleman Hodges | January 15th, 2017

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Produced by Coleman Hodges.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

  1. Hillary Caldwell, 2:09.76
  2. Eva Merrell, 2:10.22
  3. Mackenzie Glover, 2:11.18

Canadian Olympic medalist Hillary Caldwell (2:09.76) popped an in-season 2:09 to win the 200 back, outpacing USA Junior National Teamer Eva Merrell on the back half. Merrell wound up with silver in 2:10.22, while Mackenzie Glover rounded out the top 3 in 2:11.18. Fellow USA Junior National Teamer Lucie Nordmann was just off the podium with a 2:12.52 for 4th.

