Help Reduce Airborne Coronavirus Transmission With BioOx® Air Cleaning

Introduction

BioOx® Air Cleaning Systems perform environmental decontamination, air quality improvement and odor control. BioOx® Air Cleaning Systems treat indoor hospital air contamination from viruses, bacteria, hospital gases, formaldehyde, and other emissions via bio-oxidation using a patented immobilized cell technology that captures particles from the air and biodegrades contaminants.

In hospital studies, BioOx® Air Cleaning Systems achieved up to a 98% reduction in airborne bacteria, without requiring any special ducting.

Air contaminants are basically in two physical forms — those that move with air flow and those that linger. The latter tend to be tiny particles that are electrically charged. These tiny particles are not readily moved by HVAC systems or fans.

Viruses, including coronavirus, are such tiny, electrically charged particles. Coronavirus particles are about 0.1 microns in size. HEPA air filters, considered by most to be the gold standard of air filtering, can only remove particles 0.3 microns or larger, and are thus likely ineffective against the coronavirus.

BioOx air cleaning routinely removes particles from the air as small as 0.001 microns (or smaller), and thus should be effective at capturing the coronavirus out of the air. BioOx® Air Cleaning Systems may be the only devices that are able to respond quickly to real viral and bacterial epidemiological outbreaks spread via air.

In a December 2003 article published in the Journal of Environmental Health, Uthup, et al changed the principles of air flow forever.* The authors show that more than 98% of particulates in room air are small, less than 2 microns in size, and essentially do not settle out of the air by gravity.

Air currents in a room entrain and move large particulates, carrying them into the ducts and thence into the filters. Most small particulates are not entrained and moved by air currents because their cross-sectional area is so small.