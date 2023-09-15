Gretchen Walsh Drops A 20.84 50 Free Relay Split In UVA Class Relay Competition

University of Virginia Class Relays

September 15, 2023

SCY (25 yards)

Aquatic And Fitness Center, Charlottesville, Virginia

The college season has barely begun, and the University of Virginia is already starting to do University of Virginia things. On Friday morning, the team did men’s and women’s class relays, where freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors each formed a 200 medley relay and competed against each other.

On the men’s side, the senior squad of Will Cole, Noah Nichols, Matt Brownstead, and August Lamb won in a time of 1:28.62. Sophomores Claire Curzan, Emma Weber, Carly Novelline, and Aimee Canny won on the women’s side in a time of 1:39.29.

All swimmers were unsuited for this competition.

Full Results:

Women:

Men:

Of course, the most notable highlight from this competition was Gretchen Walsh‘s 20.84 anchor leg, which is just 0.01 off her flat start best. At the 2023 NCAA Championships, only two swimmers, UVA alum Kate Douglass and LSU alum Maggie MacNeil, were able to outdo Walsh’s split on Friday. Walsh is known for swimming fast times in-season and in a practice suit, but it’s still eye-popping whenever she does it.

Top transfer Curzan also made her UVA debut on this relay, leading off her relay with a 24.32 backstroke leg (the fastest in her field). She announced her transfer from Stanford to Virginia in August and arrived in Charlottesville this fall, but will not compete in official NCAA meets this season because she is doing an Olympic redshirt year (and even if she wasn’t, she wouldn’t have been eligible to compete anyway because she entered the transfer portal past the winter sports deadline). Another big UVA transfer, fifth-year Jasmine Nocentini, was not a part of these relays despite being a sprinter.

On the men’s side, 100-breast ACC record holder Nichols had the fastest breaststroke split by over a second. Also of note is sophomore Sebastien Sergile swimming the fastest anchor leg in the field (20.00), as he is better known for being a mid-distance swimmer but beat out his sprinter teammates August Lamb, Connor Boyle, and Hayden Bellotti (who all have faster 50 free PBs than Sergile).

Top recruits in the high school class of 2023 such as #4 Cavan Gormsen, #5 Tess Howley, Best Of The Rest Maggie Schalow, and Honorable Mention Bellotti all raced in school colors for the first time.

Virginia begins their season on October 13 against Florida in Gainesville.