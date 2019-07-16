Get to Know the First Qualified Open Water Olympians for 2020

Courtesy: Eney Jones
Get to know your first qualified Olympians for 2020. I have had the pleasure of speaking to all three. Congratulations to Jordan Wilimovsky, Haley Anderson and Ashley Twichell.
Read more on them here:
https://swimswam.com/beauty-and-the-beast-taking-5-with-haley-anderson/
https://swimswam.com/taking-five-ashley-twichell/
https://swimswam.com/taking-5-with-jordan-wilimovsky/
About Eney Jones
Eney Jones has achieved remarkably diverse success as a leading pool, open water and Ironman triathlon swimmer.
- Masters National Champion 100-200-400-500-1500-1650 5k freestyle 2009
- Open Water 5k Champion Perth Australia, May 2008.
- National Masters Champion 200-400-1500 freestyle Champion, Portland Oregon, August, 2008.
- Overall Champion Aumakua 2.4k Maui Hawaii, September 2008
- Waikiki Rough Water Swim 3rd place 2006, second place Overall 2009, 3rd place 2012
- European Record Holder and Masters Swimming Champion, 2005. Records included 200, 400, 800, 1500 m freestyle
- Over twenty time finalist in U.S. Swimming Nationals, including Olympic Trials 1980
- Gold medal NCAA 800 yd freestyle relay 1979, silver Medalist 200 yd freestyle 1979. United States National Team 1979-1980.
- Professional Triathlete 1983-1991.
Leave a Reply