Germany’s Head Coach Henning Lambertz retires

The German Swimming Association (DSV) announced today, that Head Coach Henning Lambertz resigns from his position at the end of the year for personal reasons.

Henning Lambertz was named the German Head Coach in 2013. Lambertz explained that he now reached a point where he recognizes that it is not possible to be a caring family father and a good head coach. The 47-year-old has two little daughters: “I’am not with them the most time of the year. That’s not how it should be and I don’t want to continue like that. There have been enough tears in recent years, now it is time for joy and family happiness.”

On December, 8th, DSV President Gabi Dörries, resigned and Lambertz also referred to this incident: “Ultimately, the resignation of Gabi Dörries was the moment that reaffirmed my decision. In the past years she has always been at my side as a friend and mentor. Together with her, I have followed many visions which I cannot imagine without her.”

Thomas Kurschilgen, Director of competitive sports in the DSV, stated: “I can understand the decision from the conversatins with Henning Lambertz, since I once turned my back on competitive sports for a while because I was a father of two children. Until Tokyo 2020, we will divide the head coach’s responsibilities in a competent team of coaches and experts.”