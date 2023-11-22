Georgia’s Bri Roberson Hits First Olympic Trials Cut with a 25.1 in the 50 Free

2023 UGA Fall Long Course Time Trial

November 19, 2023

Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Live Stream Links (different per session)

Results on Meet Mobile: “UGA Fall Invitational 2023”

On the day after the conclusion of the short course collegiate Georgia Invitational, the school hosted a long course time trial for athletes looking for new cuts or additional experience ahead of next summer’s Olympic Trials.

Among the most significant performances of the event came from junior Bri Roberson of the host Bulldogs. She took three cracks at the 50 free (including a split in a 100 free), coming away with several best times, landing at 25.19. That cruises past the Olympic Trials standard of 25.69 and in total took more than a second off her best time of 26.20 – done in the team’s dual meet against Arizona State. Her best time coming into the collegiate season was a 26.88 from June.

Her time would have placed her 13th at last summer’s US Trials.

That is Roberson’s first Olympic Trials cut.

That result followed personal bests in all three of her individual events in yards earlier in the weekend – 22.59 in the 50 free, 48.48 in the 100 free, and 1:45.79 in the 200 free (all in prelims). She also split 21.98 on a rolling start in the 50 free and 48.19 on a rolling start in the 100 free.

Her emergence is big for the Bulldogs, who have been on fire this season in the longer freestyle events, but who still need some help in the sprints. With Roberson, and others, the Georgia women are looking more-and-more like the dominant freestyle program that have won 7 NCAA titles in the last 25 years.

Other Highlight Swims: