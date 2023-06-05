Georgia High School State Champion Nicholas Kjaerulff Commits to Alabama for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A two-event Georgia high school state champion in 2023, Nicholas Kjaerulff has announced his decision for next fall, electing to head one state to the west to swim for the University of Alabama. Kjaerulff set to enter his senior year at Creekview High School this fall while doing his club swimming with SwimAtlanta.

After missing the podium in both of his races as a sophomore, Kjaerulff returned as a junior to claim two state titles at the 2023 GHSA 6A Swimming and Diving State Championships in February. He was dominant in both of his events, winning both the 100 fly and 100 back by over a second. In the fly, he was the only swimmer to finish under 50.0, touching in 48.74. In the back, he swam to a lifetime best of 50.13 to claim gold.

Last December, Kjaerulff was a B-finalist in the 200 fly at the Winter Junior Championships-East. He ultimately finished in tenth, touching in a lifetime best of 1:46.51. At that same meet, he also added a new best time in the 500 free (4:34.42).

With one year of high school left to improve before arriving in Tuscaloosa, Kjaerulff already boasts lifetime bests that would put him among the best on the Crimson Tide’s roster. During the 2022-2023 season, he would have held the team’s fourth-fastest time in the 200 fly and sixth-fastest time in the 500 free.

While he’ll have to make improvements in the next two years to get into scoring range at the SEC Championships, his lifetime bests already put him close to what it took to qualify for the C-final of his events at the 2023 edition of the meet. He would have come closest in the 200 fly, where he would have been less than a second off of earning a second swim in the event.

When Kjaerulff arrives on campus, he will help fill the potential hole left by Mateo Miceli, who just finished his sophomore year at the school. Miceli, who holds the program record in the 200 fly and qualified for the NCAA Championships last season in both butterfly events entered the transfer portal earlier this year.

Just last month, Alabama announced the addition of former Northwestern associate head coach Andrew Hodgson to the coaching staff. Hodgson will replace Ozzie Quevedo, who left the program to take over as the head coach of Southern Methodist University.

