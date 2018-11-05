Garden City Trojans win Nassau County Championship

Garden City High School won the Nassau County Championship over the weekend with a score of 443 points. The Trojans, under head coach Anne Sullivan, were led by Mia Bonvissuto (Junior) and Lauren Kuzma (Sophomore) and excellent depth in each event. The Trojans would win the 200 medley relay, which would be their only gold medal of the day. Bellmore-Merrick finished second (349) and Manhasset finished third (312) behind Francesca Raimondi’s win in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:53.25.

Oceanside’s Morgan Rinn and Catherine Stanford were phenomenal at Eisenhower Park. The pair of juniors would combine to win 6 total events at the meet. Rinn won the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Butterfly; while Stanford won the 50 and 100 freestyle. The duo would then team up to win the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Wantagh’s Mary McKenna won the 500 freestyle with a state qualifying time of 5:01.79. This feat is made even more impressive with the knowledge that McKenna is an eighth-grader. Sophomore Zoe Le of Great Neck North won the 1-meter diving with a score of 497.15. Herricks High School found a champion in Katherine Hong when she won the 100 backstroke. In the final individual event of the day, Jessica Whang of Great Neck South capped off her high school career with a win in the 100 breastroke. Her time gives her All-American consideration.

Final Team Scores

1. Garden City – 443

2. Bellmore-Merrick – 349

3. Manhasset – 312

4. Great Neck South – 221

5. Long Beach – 212

Full Results