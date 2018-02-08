Gabriele Detti, Ilaria Bianchi to Join Detti at Miglio D’Oro

TROFEO IL MIGLIO D’ORO
- February 10th-11th, 2018
- Centro Sportivo Portici – via De Curtis – Portici, Italy
- short course (25m) pool
- Meet Program (in Italian)
- START LIST
Start lists for the 2018 Trofeo Il MIglio D’Oro meet have been released, and the headlining return of Gabriele Detti from a shoulder injury that cost him the European Championships won’t be the only swims of interest at the meet. International-caliber swimmers Marco Orsi and Ilaria Bianchi will also participate in the meet.
Orsi, the Italian “Bomber,” was the 100 IM European Champion in short course meters in December. That was his 7th European title overall which goes with 4 World Championship medals (including a 50 free individual silver in 2014 in short course). Bianchi is a 3-time Italian Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016) who was the 2006 World Junior Champion, 2012 European Short Course Champion, and 2012 World Short Course Champion in the 100 fly.
Orsi holds 4 Italian records individually (50 free LCM, 50/100 free & 100 IM SCM), plus 4 more as part of relays. Bianchi holds 3 Italian records individually (including the 100 fly in long course) as well as an additional relay record.
While awaiting the final start lists, these are the confirmed entries so far:
- Gabriele Detti 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
- Stefania Pirozzi
- Ilaria Cusinato 200 breaststroke, 100 and 200 butterfly, 200 IM, 50 frog, 200 back and 400 freestyle
- Martina Caramignoli 200 and 400 freestyle
- Elena Di Liddo 50 and 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 50 back
- Mattia Zuin 50, 200 and 400 freestyle, 100 and 200 butterfly
- Lorenzo Glessi 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 mixed and 50 breaststroke
- Domenico Acerenza 200 and 400 freestyle
- Marco Orsi
- Ilaria Bianchi
- Mario Sanzullo 400 freestyle
- Andrea Manzi 200 and 400 freestyle
- Tania Quaglieri 50 and 100 back, 50 butterfly
- Giorgia Biondani 50 fre style, 100 freestyle, 50 back, 50 butterfly
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!