Gabriele Detti, Ilaria Bianchi to Join Detti at Miglio D’Oro

TROFEO IL MIGLIO D’ORO

February 10th-11th, 2018

Centro Sportivo Portici – via De Curtis – Portici, Italy

short course (25m) pool

Meet Program (in Italian)

START LIST

Start lists for the 2018 Trofeo Il MIglio D’Oro meet have been released, and the headlining return of Gabriele Detti from a shoulder injury that cost him the European Championships won’t be the only swims of interest at the meet. International-caliber swimmers Marco Orsi and Ilaria Bianchi will also participate in the meet.

Orsi, the Italian “Bomber,” was the 100 IM European Champion in short course meters in December. That was his 7th European title overall which goes with 4 World Championship medals (including a 50 free individual silver in 2014 in short course). Bianchi is a 3-time Italian Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016) who was the 2006 World Junior Champion, 2012 European Short Course Champion, and 2012 World Short Course Champion in the 100 fly.

Orsi holds 4 Italian records individually (50 free LCM, 50/100 free & 100 IM SCM), plus 4 more as part of relays. Bianchi holds 3 Italian records individually (including the 100 fly in long course) as well as an additional relay record.

While awaiting the final start lists, these are the confirmed entries so far: