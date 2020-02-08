Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

G. Walsh Breaks Weitzeil’s National Public High School Record with 21.5 50 Free

2020 TISCA TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Friday, February 7 – Saturday, February 8
  • University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN
  • Prelims 9:30 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
  • Live Stream links
  • Psych Sheets
  • Results available on Meet Mobile

Gretchen Walsh turned heads with her 50 freestyle swims on day 1 of the 2020 TISCA Championships. Individually, Walsh popped a new lifetime best in the 50 free, winning in 21.59. That came shortly after a 21.20 anchor split on the Harpeth Hall 200 medley relay.

Walsh’s swim set a new National Public High School Record. The former mark was a 21.64 set by American Record holder Abbey Weitzeil back in 2015. Her time tonight would have placed 8th at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Her relay split would’ve also been the 3rd fastest in the 200 medley relay championship final there.

All-Time Top 5 Performers: 17-18 Girls 50 Free

  1. Simone Manuel- 21.32
  2. Abbey Weitzeil– 21.49
  3. Kate Douglass- 21.53
  4. Gretchen Walsh– 21.59
  5. Maddie Murphy- 21.76

Walsh is now the 4th fastest American 17-18 girl in history. Atop that list are Olympic sprinters Simone Manuel and  Weitzeil. Earlier this season, Weitzeil became the first woman to ever break 21 seconds in the 50 yard freestyle.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Dhdkwn

Dang. She’s gonna be a serious contender for years to come

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
2Cents

Harpeth Hall is not a public school.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago
Joe Mama

agreed

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. While her college swimming career left a bit to be desired, her Snapchat chin selfies and hot takes on Twitter do not disappoint. She is now coaching for Loggerhead Aquatics in her hometown …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!