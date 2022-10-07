FREE Webinar: How to Become Dryland Certified with SURGE Strength

SURGE Strength will be offering another FREE dryland opportunity with the intent of letting you learn more about Becoming SSDC. Be sure to mark your calendars! How to Become Dryland Certified with SURGE Strength is a webinar is open to swimmers, coaches and parents to attend.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND THE WEBINAR ON HOW TO BECOME DRYLAND CERTIFIED WITH SURGE STRENGTH?

SWIMMERS:

Those swimmers that are self-coaching themselves, especially when it comes to dryland training will benefit from attending this webinar. Swimmers will learn about SURGE Strength’s approach to dryland training. Discover how Becoming SSDC can benefit you as a masters swimmer.

COACHES:

All things considered as a coach one of your top priorities should be ensuring the health and safety of your swimmers. Dryland can be where many swimmers experience injuries. But if you know how to structure your dryland program you can greatly reduce the chances of that happening. If you want to learn how SURGE Strength approaches dryland training to reduce injuries but have results relate to swimming this is a must attend webinar. Learn about Becoming SSDC because your last chance of 2022 is coming soon with our last Open Enrollment to Become SSDC this year.

PARENTS:

If you are a parent that is involved in coaching your swimmers or helping out with dryland for your swimmer’s team, you will benefit from attending this webinar. You’ll learn about SURGE Strength’s long term developmental approach to dryland and that ultimately leads to faster swimming. Becoming SSDC can empower you to help your swimmer and others on the team too!

WHEN IS THE WEBINAR ON HOW TO BECOME DRYLAND CERTIFIED WITH SURGE STRENGTH?

WEDNESDAY, OCT 12th AT 1PM EST

We hope you’re able to join us for the live webinar presentation. Can’t attend the webinar live? No worries! Register to ensure you will get a replay link as soon as the live presentation concludes. This is the only way to consistently get access to replays of the webinar so make sure to register now!

MORE DRYLAND RESOURCES FROM SURGE STRENGTH:

SURGE Strength’s Mission:

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES

GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

Courtesy of SwimSwam’s exclusive dryland training partner, SURGE Strength.

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand created by Chris Ritter, CEO of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs and educational courses.

Get started with a SURGE Strength Dryland Program or enroll in a dryland course in the SURGE Strength Academy today!